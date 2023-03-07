Entertainment
Hollywood Buyers and Local Sellers Contribute to Near Record Sales Volume of $617 Million in 2022
Last year, Orange County’s luxury residential sector fell slightly from the blockbuster sales volume achieved in 2021.
This was to be expected, with brokers pointing to 2021 as an unrealistic benchmark for the region’s high-end market.
There were huge deals in 2021 when people were desperate to buy anything, said Steve High of Villa Real Estate. It would be difficult for a broker to exceed this sales volume.
However, brokers did not expect last year’s metrics to be as strong as they were given mid-year economic headwinds such as rising interest rates. and inflation, which have had a negative impact on the purchasing power of current and potential OC residents.
After the blistering pace of 2021, the market started to slow in April last year, and buyers became more hesitant and thought the market would pull back, John Stanaland, who left Villa Real Estate earlier this year to join Douglas Elliman Realty, told the Business Journal.
We haven’t seen that yet.
It’s yet another vote of confidence in Orange County’s reputation as one of the most exclusive places to live in California, and its viability to withstand market downturns.
With the exception of 2021, last year marked another record year for the county’s luxury residential sector, with 25 homes selling above $18 million.
The top 25 home sales of 2022 traded for a cumulative $616.5 million, or $24.7 million on average.
That’s 8% less than the $668 million sales volume achieved in 2021, but it’s still a 26% jump from the $489 million sales volume recorded in 2020.
Orange County is one of the most desirable places in the world, and we will continue to see people choose OC as their new home, Stanaland said.
Dynamic
Soaring selling prices can be summed up as the pursuit of a simple market dynamic: supply and demand.
Demand for new homes has only increased year over year in OC, while the inventory of homes for sale in the region continues to decline. This imbalance, while pushing up prices, is also responsible for the slowdown in sales volume in 2022 compared to the previous year, as the county effectively runs out of homes for sale.
Following new headwinds in the market introduced with the first interest rate hikes seen in March as a way to rein in inflation, much of the best deals took place at 60% in the first half of 2022, with only four of the sales in the last three. months of the year.
Although these wealthy buyers often pay cash, rising interest rates have changed market psychology and introduced new volatility to the stock market, Villa Real Estates High said.
There has been a huge slowdown in projections in the second half of 2022, according to Rex McKown of the MWA Group at Compass. 2022 was the story of two markets.
Data for the list, which begins on page 30, was provided by the Irvine-based land brokerage firm Land Advisors Organization with input from leading brokers in the area. This year’s list only includes transactions on the Marketplace and those featured on the Multiple Listings Service, and does not include Single Ownership Entity Transactions, in which buyers and sellers engage in a entity sale rather than property sale as an additional privacy measure.
Pool of billionaire buyers
OC was inundated with ultra-wealthy individuals looking for a first, second or third home in the county last year, many of whom came from Los Angeles or other US cities following the trend of the pandemic.
COVID has brought a new wave of buyers to Orange County that we didn’t have before, High said, with second home buyers making up a large portion of the high-end buyer pool.
Foreign buyers, meanwhile, weren’t as prevalent in OC as they had been in the past, except for the best deal of the year, he said.
The buyers behind the $55 million acquisition of 2 Coral Ridge, which marked the third most expensive sale on record for the county, comes from Asia, sources say. Those same buyers late last month spent an additional $55 million on a Beverly Hills mansion for actor Mark Wahlberg, records show.
Plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow and his reality TV wife Heather Dubrow have sold the 22,000 square foot Crystal Cove estate; they paid around $4.2 million for the land in 2013 and delivered the house in 2018.
In the second most expensive home sale of the past year, a Nevada LLC with ties to the billionaire Fertitta family (see story, page 18), paid $43.5 million for an Emerald Bay home that just built and totals 4,981 square feet. The sale is about $8,733 per square foot, a record price for new construction in OC.
The builders were also the sellers.
Laguna Beach-based David Wojtaszeks, Divita Builders, bought the land for $8.5 million in 2017 and delivered it in 2022. He and Jennie Wojtaszek sold the house in August shortly after. its delivery.
What buyers want in a home has not changed. New construction or turnkey properties will continue to drive up prices and interest than homes that need work. Privacy has become increasingly important, brokers note, with many paying a premium for gated communities.
The focus has been on increased security over the past year, said Kathryn White, a top broker formerly with Coldwell Banker Realty’s Compass.
buyers, sellers
A notable 2022 buyer is media and entertainment investor Gordon Crawford, who spent $53 million on two top 25 home sales.
Crawford, who retired from his role as a Los Angeles-based Capital Group partner about a decade ago, paid $20 million for 33 Monarch Bay Drive and another $33 million for 63 Monarch Bay Drive last year, the latter scoring a record deal for Dana Point.
Jonathan Jaffe, co-CEO of Miami-based homebuilder Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN), which has a significant operating presence in Orange County, was the seller of 37 Linda Isle, a 6,008 square foot Newport Beach home that sold for $27 million.
Another well-known seller last year was Bob Olson, the founder and CEO of RD Olson Development, who traded his Balboa Island home at 351 E. Bay Front for around $21.9 million. The house served as inspiration for the design of Lido House, the 130-room boutique hotel that opened in 2018 on Newport Boulevard.
Notes on 2023
Coldwell Bankers White had three sales totaling $15 million each last year. These deals would have been included in iterations of top home sales before new highs hit in 2021, but are missing from this year’s list.
It’s a testament to the continued strength of the local real estate market, White told the Business Journal. Many wonder how sustainable these price levels are and whether they will cool down in 2023. But until inventory levels rise and demand declines, I don’t see that happening.
Inventory levels rose slightly in the first few months of 2023, brokers note, as homes stay on the market longer.
12 months ago, the average market duration was less than 30 days. It’s now closer to 60 days, High said.
Still, inventory levels are incredibly low, Stanaland said.
|
