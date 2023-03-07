Michelle Obama’s advice for young people from a new podcast





In Michelle Obama’s new podcast, Michelle Obama: The Light Podcastthe former First Lady offers some sage advice to young people preparing for adulthood. The podcast, which will launch on March 7, features conversations between Obama and several celebrities and leaders. Each episode is tied to a stop on his most recent book tour for The light we carrywhich means Obama’s talks with Gayle King, David Letterman and, yes, Oprah herself will be included in the podcast. One of the most illuminating moments comes from Obama’s conversation with Hoda Kotb, part of the first episode which airs tomorrow. When Kotb reads Obama a question from a recent college grad, Obama lends her five pieces of advice she would give to her own daughters. Read on and listen to the full preview clip below. More from Oprah Daily play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Let yourself be lost You are just beginning the journey, says Obama. A lot of kids leave college and they feel kinda lost because they did what they were supposed to do and now they’re at the end of it and it’s like, Oh my God, there wasn’t a pot of gold at the end of that rainbow. It’s just life. But she says it’s important to address that feeling. You are in the phase, she said. You’ll start exploring, you’ll try jobs, you won’t like them. You will learn from this stuff. Ben Solomon Take your time Obama advises young people to accept that finding themselves is a long process. You can try things until you’re 40, she says. I become again! I haven’t stopped evolving. So don’t get frustrated with the learning process. And it’s crucial to be patient with yourself, she says. So many young people are rushing to the other end of what? Obama asks. What awaits you? Check your mental and physical health Because there is time, make room for your sanity, she says. Prioritize it. And that extends to nourishing your body, too, which Obama probably tells his own daughters. Eat well. Do you eat vegetables? she says. That’s what I’m going to say here about your vegetables. Audible Sleep Along with that, getting enough sleep is Obama’s panacea. Get some sleep, she adds. Nine times out of 10, if you hang around, [its] because you’ve been up since 3 a.m. every night partying with your friends and then going to work. You are tired. You might just need a nap. And don’t put yourself in a box Think broadly about what your life can be. I just tell my kids there are so many ways to be happy, she says. There are so many ways to find joy in life. Listen to our exclusive clip of the conversation between Obama and Kotbs below. Learn more about the podcast here, and listen to the episodes on Audible here. This content is imported from a third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Deputy Editor Cassie Hurwitz (her) is an associate editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers everything from culture to entertainment to lifestyle. She can usually be found in the middle of several books and TV shows at once. Previously, Cassie worked at Parents, Rachael Ray in the seasonAnd Reveal. His love language is pizza (New York slices, Chicago deep dish, etc.).

