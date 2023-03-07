Amitabh Bachchan: Indian superstar injured while filming action scene







New Delhi

CNN

—

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India’s most famous actors, said he was injured on set, resulting in painful movement and breathing. Bachchan, 80, said he tore muscle and cartilage in his ribs while filming an action scene for his upcoming movie Project K in the southern city of Hyderabad. Writing on his official blog on Sunday, the veteran actor said he was resting at his home in Mumbai and it would take him a few weeks before he recovered. It will be difficult or let me say I will not be able to meet the supporters at Jalsa Gate tonight, Bachchan writing, referring to his weekly ritual of meeting fans outside his home in the suburb of Juhu. So do not come to inform as much as you can those who intend [on] coming. With around 200 films to his credit in a career spanning more than five decades, Bachchan is idolized by millions around the world. After sustaining a life-threatening injury on set in 1982, many of his fans went on a hunger strike and one even walked 482 kilometers (300 miles) back to pray for his recovery. In 2015, he was forced to clear Egyptian immigration in his hotel room because of the frenzy he caused at Cairo airport. The crowd situation at the airport was so out of control that I had to be taken away, Bachchan writing on his blog at the time. For the first time in the history of any air traveler, my immigration, customs and passport was done in my hotel room. Bachchan made his debut in India’s Hindi film industry, known as Bollywood, in 1969 with the film Saath Hindustani, which translates to Seven Indians. He achieved superstar status by playing the lead role in the 1978 blockbuster Don. Throughout his illustrious career, Bachchan has reinvented himself for his audience, starring in a mix of family, action and drama films. Speaking to CNN about his craft in 2007, he said: I think it’s important that actors continue to be challenged every day. For every creative person, it’s a terrible moment when they say they’ve done everything they wanted. I love feeling the butterflies in my stomach, I love coming home and spending a restless night wondering how I’m ever going to accomplish this feat. Bachchan is married to actress and politician Jaya Bachchan. Their son Abhishek Bachchan is married to former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai.

