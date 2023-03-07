Review: Novel’ Ruthy Ramirez flips true crime on its head | Entertainment
What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jimenez (Grand Central)
If true crime is your guilty pleasure, you definitely need to find out what happened to Ruthy Ramirez.
On a cold November day in 1996, 13-year-old Ruthy didn’t come home from track practice after school. More than a decade later, a woman who looks like Ruthy appears on the reality show Cat Fight, as Ruby. What Ever Happened to Ruthy Ramirez, Claire Jimenez’s gripping true-crime debut novel follows the Ramirez family as they set out to find Ruthy.
Jess, Ruthy’s older sister, is convinced as soon as she sees her. All she has to do is find an excuse for her mother to watch the baby and miss work on the weekends to go where Cat Fight is filming. Ruthy’s younger sister, Nina, is the hardest to convince. But as a fresh college graduate during the 2008 financial crisis and with a dead end retail job as the only thing holding her back, she agrees to help find TV Ruthy.
As the sisters weave their way around their ultra-religious and strict Puerto Rican mother, family dysfunctions resurface. Work, church, and family drama provide subplots that open up conversations about identity, trauma, and opportunity.
But it’s also a light and easy read. The Jimenez style is completely conversational, with an arsenal of swear words that would have made my 13-year-old proud. She sprinkles in jokes and puns, counterbalancing heavy subject matter such as sexual abuse and violence and complementing her characters as more than the sum of their tragedies.
Meanwhile, Ruthy tells the story of the day she disappeared on a day almost like any other where she fights with her mother, navigates a precarious college cafeteria and tries to come to terms with the broken relationship with her former best friend.
Jimenez has readers anticipating the moment that sparks morbid curiosity: Ruthys’ disappearance. Did she run away like Nina thinks? Or is Jessica right and was she kidnapped? By who?
We don’t know until the very last pages what happened to Ruthy Ramirez.
And really, the book isn’t about that anyway. It subverts the true crime genre often traumatized by pornography and instead focuses on family loss and regaining hope, living life with a big, mysterious hole in the shape of Ruthy.
