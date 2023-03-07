Entertainment
Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) will win the Best Actor Oscar
Twenty years ago, the road to the Best Actor Oscar took a most unexpected turn. For most of the season, the race was considered to be between Jack Nicholson in “About Schmidt” and Daniel Day Lewis in “Gangs of New York”. Nicholson seemed to have the top spot when he won the Golden Globe, then Day-Lewis took the lead when he picked up the SAG Award.
And then came the clash of the Oscars. Halle Berry opened the envelope and announced Adrian Brody in “The Pianist” the winner. No one was more surprised than Brody himself, who admitted moments later that he had stopped preparing acceptance speeches after losing at all previous ceremonies.
We haven’t had a Best Actor clash like this since then. But hold on to your hats, folks. The award gods are about to mark Brody Oscar’s 20th birthday with another veritable dropper. Here are five reasons why Colin Farrel will win the Best Actor Oscar for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’. And yes, I am serious.
1. We are looking into a serious case of a split vote between the two favorites.
I think it’s fair to say that most see this as a contest between Austin Butler in “Elvis” and Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”. Butler is remarkably transformed into a musical icon of the 20th century Elvis Presley. He looks, sounds and sings like the king. It’s a stunning performance in the same tradition as other recent Oscar winners like Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Renee Zellweger in “Judy”. Meanwhile, Fraser undergoes an even more stunning transformation to play the role of a sad, lonely, and morbidly obese man. It could be compared to the Oscar-winning turns of Matthew McConaughey in “Dallas Buyers Club” and Charlize Theron in “Monster”. Butler has Golden Globe (Drama) and BAFTA awards to his name, while Fraser has Critics’ Choice and SAG statuettes in his possession. Butler has the strong advantage of being in a Best Picture vehicle. But the story of Fraser’s return could be seen as equally important. It looks like a draw. And with votes split almost evenly between Choice A (as in Austin) and Choice B (as in Brendan) – we have to be wary of Choice C (as in Colin) sneaking in and stealing the cake.
2. Farrell delivers a superb dramatic performance.
No, its material is not a classic bait like that of its main competitors. He doesn’t play a real person. He is not rendered unrecognizable by heavy makeup, prosthetics or costumes. (At least not in “Banshees.” “The Batman” is another story.) He apparently plays an ordinary Irishman. But the way Farrell handles his role is actually quite extraordinary. It projects complexity, emotion and humanity without forcing or pretending. It shows us a tortured soul in a surprisingly honest and refreshing way. You could say his character has a richer arc than those portrayed by his rivals. To say that Farrell’s low-key game could be an attractive alternative for Academy voters would be the ultimate understatement. Just two years ago, Frances McDormandThe seemingly straightforward stage work of “Nomadland” prevailed over the theatrics of its much flashier challengers. Farrell could be this year’s Frances.
3. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is a popular and strong contender for Best Picture.
“Banshees” won an impressive nine Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Martin McDonagh. It landed four acting nods, as did “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” It has performed very well this awards season, even topping “Everything” at the Golden Globes. This support for “Banshees” almost everywhere undoubtedly helps Farrell in the Best Actor ballot, as he drives the toughest vehicle. If voters want to reward the picture in a major category, what better than with Farrell – the very face of the film? You could say Butler also appears in a Best Picture nominee. However, his “Elvis” missed both the director and the script, and had no further acting offers. “Elvis” can also be awarded in several technical categories. The options for “Inisherin” are considerably more limited. In short, Farrell could get a major boost for the ‘Banshees’.
4. The Academy sometimes likes to surprise us.
It has become all too common in recent years for actors to win acting contests. After accepting the Golden Globe, they practically sleepwalked through the rest of awards season. By the time the Oscars roll around, there’s virtually no suspense. Based on my own conversations with members of the Academy, I can reveal their disappointment when they feel they are only endorsing choices made by other organizations. So in a rare instance like this where Oscar voters can actually throw us a curveball, they might decide to swing in a different direction.
5. Yes, I aggressively interrogated members of the Academy. And yes, I hear a LOT of votes for Farrell.
I spent most of January and February polling SAG-AFTRA members, trying to make accurate predictions in key contests. If you’ve read my explanation of Gold Derby, you know that my tally showed that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” received around 75% of the votes cast in the Best Cast category. You also know that I reported hearing TWICE as many votes for michelle yeo as for Cate Blanchett. And you may remember that I discovered in particular a wave of support for Jamie Lee Curtis. I even wrote an article in February titled “Five Reasons JLC Could Pull Off a SAG Awards Clash.” My SAG poll was a key factor in making this prediction. Few people took my investigation seriously. (Kudos to the President and Founder of Gold Derby and my longtime mentor, Tom O’Neil, for being the only other expert/editor to date me.)
Now that the SAG Awards are a thing of the past, I quickly focused on consulting my various Academy contacts (most of them based in New York). The first question I ask is whether they go with Butler or Fraser. And I continue to be flabbergasted when so many of them say Farrell. Don’t get me wrong, I’m definitely hearing strong support for Butler and Fraser. But “Elvis” and “The Whale” seem like somewhat polarizing images, while “Banshees” has a wider fan base. I also feel like few voters seem married to giving an Oscar to newcomer Butler or returning kid Fraser. For many of them, Farrell is simply their favorite. I want to emphasize that I make no guarantees here. I don’t expect anyone to believe me. And I don’t want anyone to copy me. But I hope you’ll remember me when I’m the presumed best actor presenter. Jessica Chastain opens the envelope and calls Colin Farrell the Best Actor of 2022 – giving us the biggest, best Best Actor shake since the turn of the century.
