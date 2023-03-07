Related, Plan BH Two Towers Project Near Hollywood Diplomat





The latest project from Related Group and BH Groups is to build a pair of luxury skyscrapers adjacent to the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. The joint venture filed a site plan application with the City of Hollywood on Friday to build a 38-story condominium with 350 units and a 43-story condo hotel with 500 units. The two-tower project would rise on a pair of vacant lots between two parking lots with retail on the ground floor at 3210 3690 South Ocean Drive. None of the proposed buildings are named yet. Miami-based CFE Architects is designing the two skyscrapers, which would have views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Related and BH partner in Honolulu Trinity Investments and Credit Suisse Management, the new owners of the 8-acre site known as Diplomat Landings, according to a source close to one of the developers. Spokespersons for Related and BH declined to comment. Last month, Trinity and Credit Suisse paid $466 million for the 1,000-room Diplomat Beach Resort at 3555 South Ocean Drive, and paid $69 million for Diplomat Landings, records show. Real estate was part of the whole $850 million purchase of the luxury hotel and its operations. Historic beachfront property and adjoining plots have hit the market for $1 billion in 2019, two years after previous owner Brookfield Properties completed a $100 million renovation of The Diplomat. After reported deals with Aventura-based developer Jeffrey Soffer fell through, Trinity signed a deal last year. Aventura-based BH Group, led by Isaac Toledano, is partnering with Related Group, the Miami development company founded by CEO Jorge Prez, on a host of projects in South Florida. The joint venture recently submitted a site plan for Adventure Icon, a planned mixed-use project anchored by 208 apartments at Aventura. City officials are seeking to reserve 51 units at below-market rates for Aventura police officers and teachers. In exchange, BH and Related would get additional density for Icon Aventura. Related and BH are also negotiating a letter of intent with the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency to construct a multi-family affordable housing project in Marina-Village at Riviera Beach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/miami/2023/03/06/related-bh-submit-plans-for-two-tower-project-near-diplomat-resort/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos