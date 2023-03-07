Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington dies at 71





Gary Rossington, original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the quintessential Southern rock band, whose guitar helped define their sound and who was a key figure in the band’s eventual revival after a plane crash in 1977 killed three of its members, died Sunday. He was 71 years old. The band announced his death on his facebook page but did not say where he died. No cause was given, although Mr Rossington had suffered from heart problems for years. He was the last surviving member of the original group. Growing up in the Jacksonville, Florida area, Mr. Rossington caught the rock star bug when friend Bob Burns was given a drum set in the summer of 1964. The two teenagers decided they would become rock drummers. The practical limitations of forming a band with only two drummers soon became apparent, Biography of Mr. Rossingtons on the band’s website notes, and Gary turned to guitar.

That same summer, according to a portrait of the group written for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which inducted the band in 2006, another teenager, Ronnie Van Zant, was playing in a baseball game when he hit a foul ball that hit a spectator, Mr. Burns. Mr. Van Zant, too, had rock star aspirations, and the three began playing together, adding other members and trying out group names, the Wildcats and Sons of Satan were among those considered. Eventually, they settled on Lynyrd Skynyrd, a bastard of Leonard Skinner, a gym teacher who had bullied them in high school because of their long hair. The band, playing countless dates in bars in Florida and eventually beyond, grew into a seven-piece band with three guitars, Mr. Rossington, Allen Collins and Ed King (later replaced by Steve Gaines) providing vocals. by Mr Van Zants. The guitarists alternated as lead, sometimes in the same song. Mr. Rossington was adept as a leader and also had a knack for adjusting his style to support other guitarists when one was in the foreground. At the time, we had three guitars and a keyboard, so it’s all strings, he told the website. Premier Guitar in 2017. It’s hard to put all those strings together, and the hardest part is not playing. Growing up, we learned where not to play. Even if you could play, you leave the space and the room.

The band’s breakthrough came in 1973, when musician and producer Al Kooper attended a show in Atlanta, liked what he heard, and signed the band to his Sounds of the South label. Mr. Kooper produced the group’s debut album, Lynyrd Skynyrd (pronounced lh-nrd skin-nrd), released in 1973 and included Give me three steps, simple man and what has become one of rock’s most famous songs, Free Bird, with evocative Mr. Rossingtons slide guitar solos.

By the fall of 1977, the band had released four more albums, had hits with Sweet Home Alabama (which Mr. Rossington wrote with Mr. Van Zant and Mr. King) and other songs, and were one of the best-known bands of the time. Then, on October 20, the plane chartered by the groups ran out of fuel and crashed into a Mississippi thicket, killing Mr. Van Zant; Mr. Gaines; Cassie Gaines, Mr. Gainess’ sister and a backup singer; the band road manager; the pilot; and the co-pilot. The other 20 passengers were injured, including Mr Rossington, who suffered numerous broken bones. The crash marked the end of Lynyrd Skynyrd, for a time. After a few years of recovering physically and psychologically, Mr. Rossington and Mr. Collins formed the Rossington Collins Band, which tried to distinguish itself from Lynyrd Skynyrd, in part by hiring a singer, Dale Krantz, whom Mr. Rossington would marry later. . But the new band played Free Bird at their concerts. We do it now as an instrumental, Mr. Rossington told The Orlando Sentinel in 1980. We don’t do the vocals on it because it was Ronnies. It still gets heavy when played. I can hear him sing. In 1987, the 10th anniversary of the crash, Mr Rossington helped organize a tribute tour, reuniting the surviving members, with Mr Van Zant’s younger brother, Johnny, taking over as vocalist.

We were just going to do a one-off show, he told the Los Angeles Times that year, but it turned into a tribute tour because, 10 years later, the music is still playing on the radio, and it’s always in demand, and its always selling very well. The reconstituted group stuck and toured as Lynyrd Skynyrd, with various lineups since, as well as releasing albums. Later this year, the group is scheduled to tour with ZZ Top. Mr Rossington, however, had reduced his attendance to occasional appearances, for health reasons. Mr. Rossington was born on December 4, 1951 in Jacksonville. His father died when he was a boy, and his mother was a major force in his life, so much so, he says, that he named his first serious guitar, a Les Paul, Berniece after her. In a 1993 interview with The Associated Press, Mr. Rossington recalled an early validation for the fledgling band: winning a Battle of the Bands in Jacksonville in 1968. There were 10 bands playing soul music, he said. We walked in and did Yardbirds and Stones. We were a little above the heads of the public. Except the judges are gone, These cats are cool.

Mr Rossington and other members of the group were known for their wild lifestyle. In 1976, Mr Rossington smashed his car, with alcohol and drugs contributing to the accident. The crash inspired the band’s song That Smell, a track from their 1977 album, Street Survivors. As well as his wife, Mr Rossington’s survivors include two daughters. When Mr. Rossington and the other members of the 1987 tribute band gave their first concert, in Nashville, they played Free Bird as their instrument, as Mr. Rossington had done in his previous band. The public replaced the absent Ronnie Van Zant. You could hear 16,000 people singing, Mr Rossington said, and it sounded like a million.

