Entertainment
Sandwich Shop Spanish Lessons – The Times Gazette
My husband, Peter, is learning Spanish his own way.
I do Duolingo online. It’s free. It is easy to do. It’s all designed like a game, and dancing animated creatures jump up and down and celebrate every time I get five correct answers in a row. It shouldn’t matter to me, yet I find it deeply satisfying. Peter does none of that.
Peter is learning Spanish by talking to the staff at the sandwich shop.
Since we started living in our small apartment in Mexico, Jorge, the resourceful owner, has turned what was once a storage room into a sandwich shop. The sandwich shop is not large. There’s a grill and a counter with a few stools, and that’s it. But they do everything from scratch, and it’s very good. Peter takes his long morning hike and stops at the sandwich shop just inside the hotel on his way back. He orders lunch.
Ten minutes later, Eduardo or Miriam, the employees of the sandwich shop, knock on the door. Sometimes Miriam is accompanied by her grandson, Santiago. Peter’s lunch arrives on a plate, and he pays for it, with a generous tip. There’s usually enough for two lunches, so he puts the leftovers in the fridge and it’s ready for the next day.
I recently pointed out the obvious to Peter. “You are becoming very spoiled.”
He doesn’t argue. But in addition to getting a delicious lunch, Peter is working on improving his Spanish, and Miriam and Eduardo are eager to help. The problem is that Peter has decided to forgo the usual “How are you?” I’m fine” first steps in language acquisition and dive straight into real conversations. This has not always succeeded.
“They were laughing at me like crazy!” Peter announced, not for the first time.
“What did you say?” I asked, a little scared.
“I was trying to ask if Miriam and Eduardo were siblings. I asked them if they were hermosos.
“They were laughing because you asked them if they were beautiful,” I said.
“Oh! I meant hermanos! he replied.
“Yes, that would be different,” I said.
Miriam and Eduardo (and the rest of the staff) were still laughing about it when I left later that day. I assured them that we thought they were all beautiful. A few days later, Peter returned after ordering lunch and reported that he had done it again.
“Oh man! They’re really laughing at me today,” he said.
“What did you say this time?” ” I asked.
“I tried to say ‘Mr. Muscles’ and they just looked at me,” he said. “I said Eduardo was Mr. Muscles because he was squeezing orange juice fresh in hand. But I repeated it and they started laughing. So I wrote it down on a piece of paper – and they started laughing even harder!
Peter showed me the paper as evidence.
“So why are they laughing? I asked.
“They said it was slang – that I said, ‘Show me your butt! “”
“Oh, honey,” I said.
“They’re still laughing!” he has answered.
Miriam and Eduardo make fun of Peter almost every day, and I think Santiago, who is only 4, may have joined them.
But, surprisingly, while providing daily entertainment, Peter is learning quite a bit of Spanish. The first rule in learning a second language is to let go of the fear of making mistakes. Mistakes are a necessary part of the process.
Peter is very lucky. He has found teachers who will not only forgive his mistakes, but look forward to the next time he makes one.
Till next time,
VSArrie Carrie’s memoir is “Blue Yarn”. Learn more about her writing at CarrieClasson.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timesgazette.com/2023/03/06/sandwich-shop-spanish-lessons/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Thousands of pro-Trump bots attack DeSantis, Haley
- Sandwich Shop Spanish Lessons – The Times Gazette
- RTIH has released its first Retail Technology Innovation Report. Download now! — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Ret. US Army Chief Explains How Ukraine Should Approach Battle of Bakhmut
- Before Iriana Joko Widodo arrives, teachers and students must take swab tests
- Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington dies at 71
- Drake Batheron leads daily fantasy hockey games
- Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia is a one-of-a-kind fashion-inspired piece
- Newfoundland and Labrador turns to the London Stock Exchange to sell its debt to Europe
- ‘Holi kab hai, kab hai holi’: Gabbar’s lines trending up in Google searches ahead of festival
- Rice U. hosts international women’s STEM research program | Rice News | News and Media Relations
- Suspected suicide attack in Balochistan, Pakistan kills security officers – BBC News