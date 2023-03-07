Sandwich Shop Spanish Lessons – The Times Gazette

Carrie Classon Collaborating columnist “>

My husband, Peter, is learning Spanish his own way.

I do Duolingo online. It’s free. It is easy to do. It’s all designed like a game, and dancing animated creatures jump up and down and celebrate every time I get five correct answers in a row. It shouldn’t matter to me, yet I find it deeply satisfying. Peter does none of that.

Peter is learning Spanish by talking to the staff at the sandwich shop.

Since we started living in our small apartment in Mexico, Jorge, the resourceful owner, has turned what was once a storage room into a sandwich shop. The sandwich shop is not large. There’s a grill and a counter with a few stools, and that’s it. But they do everything from scratch, and it’s very good. Peter takes his long morning hike and stops at the sandwich shop just inside the hotel on his way back. He orders lunch.

Ten minutes later, Eduardo or Miriam, the employees of the sandwich shop, knock on the door. Sometimes Miriam is accompanied by her grandson, Santiago. Peter’s lunch arrives on a plate, and he pays for it, with a generous tip. There’s usually enough for two lunches, so he puts the leftovers in the fridge and it’s ready for the next day.

I recently pointed out the obvious to Peter. “You are becoming very spoiled.”

He doesn’t argue. But in addition to getting a delicious lunch, Peter is working on improving his Spanish, and Miriam and Eduardo are eager to help. The problem is that Peter has decided to forgo the usual “How are you?” I’m fine” first steps in language acquisition and dive straight into real conversations. This has not always succeeded.

“They were laughing at me like crazy!” Peter announced, not for the first time.

“What did you say?” I asked, a little scared.

“I was trying to ask if Miriam and Eduardo were siblings. I asked them if they were hermosos.

“They were laughing because you asked them if they were beautiful,” I said.

“Oh! I meant hermanos! he replied.

“Yes, that would be different,” I said.

Miriam and Eduardo (and the rest of the staff) were still laughing about it when I left later that day. I assured them that we thought they were all beautiful. A few days later, Peter returned after ordering lunch and reported that he had done it again.

“Oh man! They’re really laughing at me today,” he said.

“What did you say this time?” ” I asked.

“I tried to say ‘Mr. Muscles’ and they just looked at me,” he said. “I said Eduardo was Mr. Muscles because he was squeezing orange juice fresh in hand. But I repeated it and they started laughing. So I wrote it down on a piece of paper – and they started laughing even harder!

Peter showed me the paper as evidence.

“So why are they laughing? I asked.

“They said it was slang – that I said, ‘Show me your butt! “”

“Oh, honey,” I said.

“They’re still laughing!” he has answered.

Miriam and Eduardo make fun of Peter almost every day, and I think Santiago, who is only 4, may have joined them.

But, surprisingly, while providing daily entertainment, Peter is learning quite a bit of Spanish. The first rule in learning a second language is to let go of the fear of making mistakes. Mistakes are a necessary part of the process.

Peter is very lucky. He has found teachers who will not only forgive his mistakes, but look forward to the next time he makes one.

Till next time,

VSArrie Carrie’s memoir is “Blue Yarn”. Learn more about her writing at CarrieClasson.com.