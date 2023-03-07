Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra buys new MG Motor Gloster luxury SUV worth Rs 50 lakhs [Video]





Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra known for her supporting roles in films like “Dil Bole Hadippa!” recently became a proud owner of an MG Gloster SUV worth Rs 50 lakhs. The Gloster delivery video with Sherlyn recently made its way onto YouTube and in the video, the actress can be seen interacting with the paparazzi during the delivery of her new SUV. Video of Sherlyn Chopra taking delivery of her new MG Gloster has been uploaded by cars for you on their YouTube channel. In the video, the actress can be seen arriving at the dealership and greeting people while clicking photos and taking videos. She then poses for photos and asks if she now has to wait for the delivery. Following this, she then takes some pictures with a fan inside the showroom and then comes to chat with the paparazzi. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 During her chat, the actress then reveals that last year on March 8 she took home a Toyota Fortuner Legender and this year she is buying herself an MG Hector. she then mentions that March is kind of a lucky month for her. Following this, she congratulates Rakhi Sawant, another popular Bollywood actress on the opening of her new dance and acting classes. She then clarifies that the feud between her and Rakhi is now settled. For those unaware, Sherlyn had previously alleged that Rakhi had gone viral indecent videos and images of her, Mumbai police arrested Rakhi in January. Rakhi and Sherlyn filed FIRs against each other in November last year for using offensive words, but recently the two actresses have come forward and squashed their beef in front of all the media. Also Read: Beautifully Modified Mahindra Bolero To Look Like Jeep Wrangler Rubicon After that, the actress can be seen posing with her car in the covers ahead of the reveal, then she finally strips off the sheets of her brand new MG Gloster finished in a shade of warm white. The actress can then be seen removing her emissions and doing the Puja of her new car. Sherlyn then cuts a cake at the dealership and also greets all of her fans in the showroom. Last year, British car brand MG launched the new updated iteration of the Gloster. The SUV goes up against the Toyota Fortuner and the Isuzu MU-X, two other ladder body luxury SUVs sold in India in the Rs. 40 million segment. One of the major enhancements of the 2022 Gloster is the addition of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) which includes features like Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Warning open door (DOW) (LCA). These functions are in addition to the 30 others currently offered by the ADAS pack of the SUV. Cosmetic updates include all-new British Windmill Turbine-themed alloy wheels, which are exclusively available on four-wheel-drive models. The SUV is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine that delivers a best-in-class 218hp, while the torque output of 480Nm is 20Nm less than the Toyota Fortuner. Diesel. On lower trims, the same engine is available with a single turbo and lower outputs of 161hp at 375Nm. An 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is standard on rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive variants. driving wheels of the MG Gloster.

