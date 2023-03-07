Entertainment
Bruce Willis’ wife tells paparazzi to give actor ‘space’ and stop yelling at him in public
Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, begs the paparazzi to give the longtime actor ‘space’ and not yell at him when he’s out in public because his dementia progress.
Over the weekend, Willis posted a video about her instagram “in the spirit of dementia awareness” and had a message for photographers trying to capture photos and videos of her husband after a recent incident when the actor was out for coffee with his friends.
“I know it’s your job, but maybe save your space,” she said. “For the people in the video, please don’t yell at my husband, ask him how he’s doing or anything. The woohoo-ings and the yippee ki-yays – don’t. OK? so our family or whoever is with him that day can get him from point A to point B safely.”
Willis added that the Hollywood star’s friends did a “stand up job” to protect him.
The actor’s family said last month he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which could lead to “communication problems”, according to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. It happened almost a year after Willis had stepping away from his acting career because of a diagnosis of aphasia. However, as noted by his family, his condition deteriorated.
CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told “CBS Mornings” that Willis’ duties will get “worse and worse” as his frontotemporal dementia keep moving on.
“It’s a progressive disorder…He won’t be able to do many of the activities that we all do in life,” Agus said.
