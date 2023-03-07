Low’s Alan Sparhawk on New Band Derecho – The Minnesota Daily

Alan Sparhawk, vocalist and guitarist of legendary rock band Duluth Low, performs danceable funk sets of original material and covers under the name Derecho.

Other band members include percussionist Izzy Cruz, drummer Al Church and Sparhawks son Cyrus on bass.

Sparhawks wife and Low teammate Mimi Parker died of ovarian cancer at age 55 in November. Parkers’ passing came after the band canceled a series of North American and European tour dates due to his cancer treatment.

So far this year, Sparhawk has done several shows with Derecho, including an appearance at Jack Whites Third Man Records in Nashville in February. The band has played Icehouse in Minneapolis semi-regularly since 2021 and will return there for a performance on Thursday.

THE Minnesota Daily spoke with Sparhawk ahead of the Derechos Minneapolis performance.

How long has Derecho been around?

It’s been about a year and a few changes. It started when my son came to me about two years ago and asked me how to play the bass part on a song. It was actually a Beck song. And then the next thing was a Curtis Mayfield song, and I was like, ooh, what’s going on here? And then he brought in Funkadelic and Roy Ayers, a lot of 70s funk.

So I would quickly do my homework in the evening, learning these songs on the guitar so I could play with him. And by the time we were on our second or third song, he was hearing it and picking it up faster than I could hear it. He has a really good ear and you know, I try not to be too proud of a fatherly cliche, but I feel like he has a really good ear and is really talented.

How did you come up with the name of the band?

My wife, Mim, invented it. We had reached that phase where we played a few times and had a potential show and had to decide on a name. Mim was looking up different weather phenomena, you know, obscure words from weather phenomena and she had a bunch of names, but the one she thought was the best was Derecho, which is a big windstorm.

You play a lot at the Icehouse, you must have a close relationship with them. What draws you and the band to Icehouse?

In fact, it was Al Church who kind of made that connection. He plays there semi often and maybe just had the ear of whoever was booking there, asked if we were filling one night. So we’ve done this a few times now and it’s pretty fun. It was definitely kind of the next step for a band that’s played a few times here in Duluth.

You do a lot of funk covers, I saw a great video of a cover of Childish Gambino that you did last December. What other covers have entered the setlist recently?

Roy Ayers is definitely a more obscure artist who, at least, I hadn’t heard of until my son brought me his tracks. So we do some, some Curtis Mayfield, Funkadelic, Gambino songs.

There’s an Isley Brothers track that we did, which was kind of funny because I think it came about because someone my kids knew better, it was Ice Cube or Biggie, used a snippet of this song called Footsteps by The Isley Brothers. My kids knew the song because of the rap tune, and then they came back and listened to the original and they were like oh, we have to learn this song, so it’s a really good reference there. I remember it was a difficult song to learn, it was interesting to see that even in my old age I was trying to learn something that is still difficult. But it works. That works. It was a great lesson.

In the past, I think I would have been discouraged more quickly. I think the motivation to follow Cyrus kind of pushed me through and kind of taught me that you can learn things on your own, and it’s hard, and sometimes you’ll be working on it all day , but the next day you will come back and suddenly it is there .

We talked about the covers you do, do you do original material like Derecho?

I would say that almost two-thirds of what we do is original. Stuff that Cyrus and I wrote.

Is it planned to record this in the studio?

Yes, we have worked on that. It takes a while, it seems like every two or three shows were finding new versions and new twists and new parts to add to the songs. Well, try to record and then a month later we realized that we had progressed on a song. Sometimes all you need to do is set a deadline and do it. But yes, were working on recording.

You talked about setting yourself a deadline for registration. Have you ever set a deadline or are you just going to take it step by step?

I’m pretty determined to have a pretty solid stack of stuff by the end of April to stack for something to release. We can do small pieces, maybe upload two or three songs at a time. Small bites.

Sometimes when you give someone an entire disc, they’re fine, well, I’ll put it in the files and come back to it later or something. Whereas, if you give them some stuff, they’re like ‘okay, I’m going to listen to this while I pick up this record or whatever’.

So now I want to release music. It would be nice to have something people could hang on to. I think by the summer something was either wrapping up or mixing up or already getting sent out to people.

You’ve done a bunch of shows lately. I heard you recently played at Third Man Records’ Blue Room in Nashville. How was this show born?

It was friends of mine from Austin, a band called Lord Friday the 13th, who took a note and asked me if I wanted to play with them. So, yes, it worked very well. We’ve been playing in Duluth, it seems like the last few months, every two weeks. We went down to the Glacière. I just try to keep it on our table and every week it changes and every show is different. It’s a good experience.

Did you run into Jack White while you were there?

No, I think Jack was, didn’t he play Saturday Night Live?

He sent a note to the bands playing and said he was sorry he couldn’t be there but he was going to be in New York. So that was good, but yeah, everyone who works there is really nice. I come across institutions like that from time to time, you know, larger groups, and you can really tell the people that they have around them, the people running what they love is definitely a reflection of the artist and how they care about other people and what they do. It was nice, really nice people there, took care of us and made us feel like special guests.

One thing I really liked about the latest Low material is how cutting edge it was. I don’t know if you had any ideas about that with Derecho, like being innovative, or is it just taking inspiration from those funk inspirations and doing what you know?

In Low, we were given that rare luxury and the opportunity to develop and grow the way we wanted, to do what we wanted on stage and in the studio.

It seemed like on stage we kind of gravitated towards a very raw and tactile way of playing. Keeping it real and in the moment was important for that part of what we were doing. Then in the studio, we were always given leeway and there was never any obligation to go one way or the other. We could push each record as far as we wanted or keep it as long as we wanted, we could work on what we had already developed, we could aim for something unknown, we could bring things we didn’t know necessarily use and what we were going to do with it and we were able to work through that and find things that would always surprise us. I am open to all things.

So far our approach with the studio has been to find a variety of ways to capture it and not pay attention to the sound and whether it sounds like something real or not. I’m excited about the recording process because for me those two things have always been very open. I like the idea of ​​pushing aesthetics, we push aesthetics directly. Here comes guitar, bass and drums, but how slow can it be, how minimal can it be, how delicate can it be and yet still deep and heavy. It’s always how to find it, how to do what seems impossible, and how to create something that may not have been created with these tools.

What does the rest of 2023 look like to you? Do you have any other projects or anything else going on that you would like to talk about?

I’m still in a tough spot here with what I can do creatively. It’s probably going to be a while before I can feel like I can be on stage and be okay, here’s what I have to say next. I want it, and I know there will be a time when I’m ready. I feel lucky enough to make music that challenges me in a different way. I actually got a call from, I don’t know when they’re going to announce it, someone from [Minneapolis jazz band] The Bad Plus just contacted me to do something solo with them. So that’s a good goal, well, see how I feel after that.

What would you say people can expect from Derecho at the Icehouse on Thursday?

Well, it all depends on whether they dance. We try to make it a comfortable place to chat with your friends, dance if you feel like it, obviously nothing helps a band like people dancing. Something entertaining for people who want to sit and watch the musicians figure out what they’re doing.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.