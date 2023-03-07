Entertainment
Algodex reveals wallet infiltrated by ‘malicious’ actor as MyAlgo renews warning: withdraw now
Algorand-based wallet provider MyAlgo has again urged users to withdraw their funds after a security breach in February that does not appear to have been resolved.
Update: Funds are still being actively drained from MyAlgo users. https://t.co/fzkS9PFkAm pic.twitter.com/cgrWigu2Wn
— ZachXBT (@zachxbt) March 6, 2023
Meanwhile, decentralized exchange Algodex has revealed that a malicious actor infiltrated a company’s wallet on March 5 in what appears to be similar to what’s happening in the Algorand ecosystem right now. said in a Twitter post.
In a March 6 jobAlgodex explained that in the early hours of the previous morning, a corporate wallet was infiltrated by a malicious actor.
According to Algodex, precautions were taken before the attack, including moving the bulk of their USDC tokens and ALGX cash tokens to secure locations.
#PeckShieldAlert @AlgodexOfficial reported that a malicious actor infiltrated 1 of their corporate wallets (w/s ~55k)
The exploit appears to share similarities with ongoing incidents in the #Algorand ecosystem@myalgo_ alerted users to withdraw funds/re-enter funds to a new account https://t.co/G7nhlzMebF
— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) March 7, 2023
However, the infiltrated wallet was linked to Algodex’s liquidity rewards program and was responsible for providing additional liquidity to the ALGX token.
“This allowed the malicious actor to remove Algo and ALGX from the Tinyman pool we created to provide additional liquidity to the ALGX token,” Algodex said.
The exchange noted that $25,000 in ALGX tokens intended to provide liquidity rewards were taken, but said it would replace them in full.
He added that the total loss from the theft was less than $55,000, but Algodex users and ALGX’s liquidity were not affected.
Meanwhile, Algorand network wallet provider MyAlgo has renewed warnings for users to withdraw their assets or reallocate their funds to new accounts as soon as possible.
All MyAlgo users should withdraw their funds or reallocate their funds to new accounts as soon as possible! Don’t wait!!
Create a new account:https://t.co/FhRCndPvfShttps://t.co/mj57KBg8Ml
Account renewal instructions:
Pera: https://t.co/PZog8fw0tO
Flight : https://t.co/PZog8fw0tO
— MyAlgo (@myalgo_) March 6, 2023
Several warnings were issued at the end of a security breach from February 19 to February 21 at MyAlgo, which resulted in losses of approximately $9.2 million.
On February 27, the MyAlgo team tweeted a warning of a targeted attack “against a group of high profile MyAlgo accounts” conducted over the past week.
Related: 7 DeFi protocol hacks in February see $21 million in funds stolen: DefiLlama
The wallet provider further said that the cause of the wallet hack is unknown and encouraged “everyone to take precautionary measures to protect their assets” by transferring funds or re-entering accounts.
Algodex, Lofty and AlgoCasino were all affected on March 5
It seems to be little more than phishing according to experts in the field
It was strongly advised by people smarter than me that we A) re-enter accounts B) send tokens to a brand new non-MyAlgo wallet C) re-enter to a cold wallet https://t.co/nS2frvmmyT
— AndrewW.algo (@AndrewWindmills) March 6, 2023
John Wood, chief technology officer of the networks governance body, the Algorand Foundation, went on Twitter the same day, claiming that around 25 accounts were affected by the exploit.
It’s not the result of an underlying problem with the Algorand protocol or the SDK, he said at the time.
