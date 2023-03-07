New California law wants to punish Hollywood projects that aren’t diverse enough





A new law in California will reward various television and film projects with a special tax credit.

California recently passed a law that would provide a special tax credit to projects that promote Hollywood diversity. Under the new law, SB 485, a movie or TV show would only be eligible for the new tax credit if it provides a diversity work plan that includes goals that broadly reflect the California population. In other words, go wake up or go broke. The law calls for a commission to review each Hollywood project’s diversity plan and decide whether it meets the criteria for a cast and crew “broadly reflecting the people of California.” The commission will then approve a larger tax credit for the project as long as it has made a “good faith effort to achieve the diversity goals in its diversity work plan.” GLAAD publishes a Studio Accountability Index annually that ranks all major studios on LGBTQIA+ representation in their films. The SRI maps “the quantity, quality and diversity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) characters in films released by seven major film studios”. Many of the studios in question received an “insufficient” rating from GLAAD last year. Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions and Paramount Pictures received “Failed” ratings. GLAAD only measures Hollywood for LGBTQIA+ diversity, which means other minorities may fare better when it comes to representation. According NPR, only seven percent of major films released in 2019 had a Hispanic or Latino lead actor. That’s a far cry from the roughly 20% of the US population who identify as Latino or Hispanic. In California, where most movies are shot, the percentage of Latinos is around 40%. Hollywood could also use more diversity on the other side of the camera. Only six percent of American film writers, directors and producers identify as black. This new law will hopefully encourage productions to hire more POC and LGBTQIA+ people both on and off screen. Or it could lead to more productions fleeing Hollywood in favor of Canada, Georgia or even overseas to avoid forced diversity while saving money. There is bound to be a backlash against SB 485 once the law goes into effect. The segment of the population likely to oppose Hollywood’s new diversity mandate is small but generally very vocal. Latinx hero Private Vasquez in the 1986s Aliens was played by the white Jenette Goldstein It’s important to note that not too long ago in Hollywood, all roles were cast by straight white actors, regardless of the character’s ethnicity. movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s where Mickey Rooney played an offensive Asian stereotype, were very common in the past. As recently as the 1980s, movies like Aliens And short circuit featured white actors darkening their skin to represent different ethnicities. From this perspective, Hollywood’s new diversity mandate makes sense as an incentive to finally balance Hollywood when it comes to representation. The law comes into force in July. It will be interesting to see how many Hollywood productions comply.

