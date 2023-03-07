COMIC RELIEF WITHDRAWALS: March Madness Begins | News, Sports, Jobs

Possibility of living vicariously “the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat” was the television brainchild of Edgar Scherick and produced by Roone Arledge, perhaps better known as ABC’s Wide World of Sports (1961-98). The athletes then connected on Saturday afternoon. March Madness fans will be hanging on the edge of their seats for almost three weeks. I will be one of them.

Next week, basketball fans will once again be glued to televisions as NCAA competition gets underway. The first tournament was held in 1939 and involved just eight Division I teams. Teams grew to 16 in 1951, 32 in 1975, 64 in 1985 and now a roster of 68 teams from various conferences that stand a chance to become national champions.

My own motivation to watch probably stems from a refusal to accept the reality of the physical changes commonly associated with aging. With the exception of Jack LaLanne (54 at the time) who beat Arnold Schwarzenegger (21) in an informal fitness contest, most can expect a gradual decline in strength, stamina and abilities as the years of retirement accumulate.

Thinking back to adolescence, genetics provided a late growth spurt that brought my height to 6’5. Everyone thought I was a brilliant basketball player. When I was asked to play in a church league in the late 1960s, it wasn’t long before those who recruited me discovered the truth: when it comes to basketball, height does not ensure the talent on the field.

Despite this, one game in which I outperformed remains firmly locked in memory. The effort would never compare to the talents of Erik Wentz of Minot High (now playing for Macalester College) or Darik Dissette (soon to be at NDSU). But it was the only time I couldn’t do any harm on the pitch. One of the many crazy shots during the game (a right-handed hook thrown off the top of the sideline) tipped the backboard and went through. With everyone there, I couldn’t believe it. I finished the match with 18 points. The following week things were back to normal – when the stat sheet recorded my game point total as zero.

Athletic ability has never been my strong point. While others climbed the rope to the ceiling in an 8th grade gymnasium, I remained rooted to the floor. Pull-ups were impossible; weightlifting was best accomplished with the barbell alone, weights removed; the squat-thrusts left me out of breath. I could have been the inspiration for today’s Diary of a Whimpey Kid book series. Even my reign as 8th grade ping pong champion came to an abrupt end with Roger White’s challenge. “I could beat you with my left hand” he claimed. We bet maximum 25. He beat me. It turned out that Roger was left-handed.

In Minot, in my mid-thirties, I spent my lunch hours doing laps on the running track in the basement of the downtown YMCA. Nothing had changed. I was always a glutton for punishment. It was embarrassing to be passed over and over by virtually every other rider, including a guy with a prosthetic leg. We have become good friends. When I mentioned that maybe I could do better with a leg like his, he told me the price was too high. I hated running.

The aging process now brings various physical obstacles to overcome. Like… shoveling snow, twisting the lid off a previously unopened pickle jar, getting up in the tub, or recovering from a muscle strain after reaching for the plate of nachos strategically located on the seat of the Schwinn Airdyne during a a Vikings game.

Superman was able to rewind time by repeatedly flying around the world from east to west. Next week, I’ll do my best to look back – remembering that 18-point game from the ’60s. I’m going to watch the March Madness players compete – as I live vicariously putting a clinic in my head, hitting three from downtown, diving a few dozen alley-oops and draining dropped jumpers. Although Superman knew how to turn back time, I rely on the imagination to block the Kryptonite from the clock that brings agony of defeat to retirement.

Sommers is a retired orthodontist from Minot, past president of the ND Dental and Orthodontist Associations, husband, father, grandfather, and reluctant diaper changer (not his – grandchildren!)