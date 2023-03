When Bollywood played Holi with titles

Bollywood has a vibrant equation with Holi. But the love for the Festival of Colors is not limited to songs And moments in movies. The different color hues are also used in movie titles for dramatic effect. Mayur Sanap watch recent movie titles with lots of color. Kesari (2019) Akshay Kumar pours his nationalist fervor into Karan Johar’s production which celebrated bravery of 21 Sikh soldiers who died fighting thousands of Afghans Battle of Saragarhi. The sky is pink (2019) A moving movie about the loss of a child, Director Shonali Bose gave a moving message about the celebration of love, life and death. That girl in the yellow boots (2010) Anurag Kashyap recounts a melancholic tale about love, desire and despair with a terrific performance by Kalki Koechlin in this gritty drama. The blue umbrella (2005) Based on Ruskin Bond’s novel of the same name, Vishal Bhardwaj finds his maqbool star Pankaj Kapur to tell a warm story located in an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh. Also starring Deepak Dobriyal and child artist Shreya Sharma, the film was hailed as the best children’s film at the National Film Awards. Laal Kaptaan (2019) Arguably one of the most difficult roles played by Saif Ali Khan, the film was a ambitious but tedious display of director Navdeep Singh’s painstaking efforts. Gold (2018) With the real-life inspired story about India’s first national hockey team as USP, family audience loved Reema Kagti’s film with an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Mouni Roy. black friday (2004) Based on a book of the same name by S Hussain Zaidi on the 1993 Bombay bombingsAnurag Kashyap’s film is one of the most hard-hitting dramas ever made in Bollywood.

