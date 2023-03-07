Bollywood Style Outfits You Can Try This Holi





Holi is one of the most popular and anticipated festivals that Indians celebrate with great enthusiasm and zeal. As the festival marks the end of winter and also the beginning of spring, people celebrate it by coming together to dance, sing and play with colors. This is also the time to exchange sweet wishes, eat delicious food, and have lots of fun. When it comes to Holi, men, women and children all come together with the same level of excitement. That said, marked on an annual basis in the Hindu month of Phalgun, Holi falls this year on March 8, 2023. While Holi is all about playing with bright colors, people also take care of their clothes to look their best and be comfortable throughout the day. If you are also one of those who want to take their Holi outfits to the next level and add a Bollywood touch to them, this is the right place. Bollywood has undoubtedly yielded some of Holi’s most enduring songs as well as memorable styles. From Rekha’s all-white churidar-kameez to Deepika Padukone’s shirt and shorts, there’s a lot to take from Bollywood. Here are some Bollywood inspired Holi outfits: Rekha of Silsila Undisputed queen of Bollywood, Rekha has played the fashion game quite effectively, leaving fans in awe. Talking about her Holi attire, Rekha’s all-white salwar-kameez in the song Rang Barse by Series is perfect for anyone wishing to go all ethnic this Holi. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’s Deepika Padukone One of the most popular Holi songs that Bollywood has given us is Balam Pichkari by Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Featured by actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the song sets the exact mood for partying and fun with friends. If you want to be casual and cool this Holi, try Deepika-inspired white shorts with a brightly colored shirt with a pair of strappy shoes. Alia Bhatt from 2 States A colorful skirt with a plain tank top or a spaghetti top can be a perfect combo this Holi. Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s look in 2 States and slip on your favorite tank top with a light and airy skirt. Parineeti Chopra by Jabariya Jodi Leaving aside your usual kurta set, jeans and shorts, you can also go for a sexy look this Holi. For this, you can pair a crop top like Parineeti Chopra with a palazzo or wide leg pants. Priyanka Chopra (Waqt) and Aishwarya Rai (Action Replay) While white has always been a favorite of all for Holi, you can also go a bit contrasty, just like Priyanka Chopra in the song ‘do me a favor‘ and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Chan Ke Mohalla‘. Pair a white kurta with a matching patiala with a contrasting dupatta and you are good to go. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

