The Last of Us TV Show Features Video Game Voice Actor Joel as a New Character

Troy Baker, the actor and musician who played Joel Miller in The last of us video game and its sequel, finally appeared in the HBO adaptation. He is one of the game's many actors to appear, although Merle Dandridge is the only one to reprise his role so far. In Baker's case, Weekly entertainment was the one who announced he would be playing James in the same article that revealed Ashley Johnson would be Anna.





In the games, James (Reuben Langdon) is part of the colony of cannibals that Joel and Ellie encounter during the fall and winter portion of the game. Their leader David (Nolan North in the video game, Scott Shepard in the TV series) wants to capture Ellie alive because she’s “special”. James wants to kill her as revenge on her and Joel who killed so many of their men and is high enough in the hierarchy to overrule David’s orders.

Baker has already said Hollywood Deadline this about his character:

“They’ll hate me, but I hope they understand me. I don’t know. I believe all the characters are heroes in their own story, so that’s how I approach everything. I don’t like never really play the bad guy But it was a role that was smaller in the game and Neil [Druckmann] and Craig [Mazin] were kind enough to put some meat on the bones and let me really chew and it was great fun. It was a big challenge. It was an opportunity to flex and it was such a fun time.”

The HBO version of James is less vengeful and more concerned with the survival of the community. He correctly points out that taking Ellie alive will only mean one more mouth to feed and suggests David let her go. Then, when Ellie finds herself at his mercy, he points a gun at her, but it’s unclear if he would have tried to kill her before David intervened. James is also shown to be more uncomfortable resorting to cannibalism than he is in the game.

Humanize the bad guys

The show also shows how David maintains control of his “herd”. The series’ preacher, the episode begins with him giving a eulogy for the man who was killed by Joel and comforting the man’s daughter. Then later, after that same girl expresses her wish to kill Ellie, David walks up to her, and at first it looks like he’s going to preach about forgiveness. Instead, he slaps the girl across her face.

“We talked about it a lot. When we expanded that, we thought it was important to humanize David. Humanize the world around him. Make us feel, at least when he was initially with Ellie at that sawmill, that he’s a good guy. You know what, he forgave her, which is a very Christian thing to do. In fact, he gave her medicine so she could save Joel. He was honest with her the whole time. And we have to make it clear that it’s not the complete truth, but we don’t want to go all the way to show who he still fully is, and this is the product of that. It was important for us to show that he’s not the nicest guy in the world,” Mazin said during The last of us official podcast.

During the episode four behind-the-scenes featurette, Druckmann said, “I love humanizing the bad guys. And so many The last of us is about people who have to make choices. And whether they’re heroes or villains really depends on your perspective.” Something we see with Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) and the rest of the Kansas City Revolution.

Who’s the bad guy is a matter of perspective will be a big part of the second season, when the show adapts the events of The Last of Us Part II. Without going into spoilers, there’s a character named Abby (Laura Bailey) who belongs to the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), aka the Wolves, who initially seems evil but later turns out to have sympathetic qualities.