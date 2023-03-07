Entertainment
Sneakerella Producer Rachel Watanabe-Let’s Beat Crusade to Bring DEI to Hollywood
The past decade has seen a backlash against Hollywood for its lack of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The #OscarsSoWhite hashtag originated in 2015, putting pressure on the entertainment industry to increase representation and opportunities for women, people of color and artists from other marginalized communities. In 2017, the #MeToo movement eliminated veteran producer Harvey Weinstein.
Nevertheless, two recent reports revealed that Hollywood backed down on DEI’s efforts in 2022. Only 9 of the 111 directors hired for the highest-grossing films were women, and the number of BIPOC directors fell from 27% to 21%.
Rachel Watanabe-Batton fights to blow up this so-called celluloid ceiling. The Emmy-winning executive producer recently helped create Disney+s Sneakerella, a film that tells the fairy tale of Cinderella. Set in present-day Queens, the story centers around sneaker culture. The film features people of color and was directed by a woman. The 2022 film won four Children & Family Emmy Awards and was nominated for 11. Watanabe-Batton got involved in Sneakerella because she identified with the multicultural characters of New York, having grown up there herself.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
As an Afro-Asian woman, Watanabe-Batton brings a unique perspective to the entertainment industry. She founded the production company Contradiction and struggle to reframe conventional history and politics of respectability and branding. She enjoys sharing stories that cross cultures, classes, races and genders.
Some of Watanabe-Battons’ other production credits include the non-fiction series I pity the fool with Mr. T, the hair salon documentary Cutting edgeand the sports documentary series Insider training. She has also produced critically acclaimed art installations for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as top ten music videos and global advertising campaigns.
As an activist, Watanabe-Batton serves on the board of directors of New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) and leads the advisory board of the Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN), the nation’s largest public media access organization. . She served on the Executive Committee of the Producers Guild of America East (PGA) and led PGA Diversity for ten years.
Born in New York City, Watanabe-Batton spent her formative years in Manhattan’s multicultural Lower East Side. His parents were New York public school teachers who believed their children should be actively engaged in the world. They taught their children to read philosophy and poetry, to love Hollywood films, and to respect sports and film icons who broke color and gender barriers.
Her love for filmmaking emerged when Watanabe-Batton attended New York’s High School of Music & Art as an art major. It’s the same year as Alan Parkers Fame came out, and a lot of his senior friends were in the movie. She then attended Harvard-Radcliffe College, where she began by studying sociology. But when filmmaker Mira Nair came to speak and her film Hello Bombay came out, Watanabe-Batton felt inspired to start taking film classes and went on to produce a student film.
As a producer and storyteller, Watanabe-Batton blends her Japanese, American and Nigerian backgrounds to bridge cultural gaps and advocate for others. As a Blasian woman from New York, born before interracial marriage was legal in America and raised by militant educators, I have, by my very existence, been at the forefront of cultural and socio-political change, she said in a Forbes exclusive interview. Today, sometimes that change comes in the simple form of an introduction or reading a script and providing notes to a writer.
One of Watanabe-Batton’s greatest career rewards is connecting people. I love bringing creative people together and working alongside them to create something that will endure in this world and influence the way we see things. My greatest reward is creating stories that resonate with global and local audiences of all backgrounds and ages. Storytelling has the power to create compassion and freedom or prejudice and fear. I am interested in spending my time creating pathways to freedom.
Watanabe-Batton has this advice for creatives. Listen to your heart. Find a few mentors who are willing to offer advice, inspire you to get a job, and provide honest feedback. Whether or not you can attend film school, join a local film collective where you can take classes and share resources. You can also benefit from larger creative community organizations where you can learn from your peers, such as Sundance Collab. Sign up to attend networking mixers and virtual events. You don’t have to be the expert, you just need to be interesting, prepared and reliable.
