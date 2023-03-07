Chicken, salmon and more burgers





Hugh Jackman is officially in Wolverine fashion. The actor has shared a photo of his daily meal plan as his bulking phase kicks into gear ahead of filming Deadpool 3, in which he will reprise the role of Wolverine opposite Ryan Reynolds Deadpool. The film marks Deadpool’s directorial debut, and Jackman plays Wolverine for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Weight gain. A day in the life, Jackman captioned it while sharing a photo of the six meals he’ll eat in any given day. Thank you, Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and well-nourished while Becoming. Wolverine. Again. More Variety Jackmans meals include black bass (2,000 calories), Patagonian salmon (2,100 calories), two chicken burgers (about 1,000 calories each), and two grass-fed sirloins (1,100 calories each). That means Jackson is consuming over 8,000 calories a day now as he bulks up for Wolverine. To put this into perspective, Jonathan Majors ate 6,000 calories for four months in order to play a bodybuilder in his buzzing Sundance Magazine film Dreams. Jackson eats a lot more. In January, Jackman says Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that he was planning to eat 6,000 calories a day before playing Wolverine. Jackman was on Broadway at the time with The Music Man. I’m building. I’m consuming about 4,500 to 5,000 calories right now, Jackman said at the time. I wore a heart rate monitor [for The Music Man] because my coach said, I need to know what I’m working with here, because I’m trying to pump you up. I burned 1,500 calories on the show, eight times a week. So she says: Oh, you have to eat. So I was eating 4,500 calories a day, it wasn’t pretty. Now I just eat and train. The story continues One thing Jackman won’t do to get fat is take steroids. The actor said during an interview in January on HBO Whos Talking to Chris Wallace that physical preparation to play Wolverine often took its toll on his body, but he never once turned to steroids to pack on pounds of muscle. Over the years people have wondered if he was juicing. Wallace asked. Did he take steroids? No, I like my job. And I love Wolverine, replied Jackman. I have to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects were. And I was like, I don’t like it that much. So no, I just did it the old fashioned way. And I’m telling you, I ate more chicken, I’m so sorry for all vegans and vegetarians and chickens in the world. Literally, karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything to do with chickens, I’m in trouble. Dead Pool 3 is set to hit theaters November 8 from Disney. The best of variety Sign up for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

