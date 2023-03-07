Actor Vivian Dsena secretly married his Egyptian girlfriend a year ago: report





The image was shared by Vivian Dsena. (courtesy:viviansena) Actor Vivian Dsena has been married to his Egyptian girlfriend for over a year, according to a report by Hindustan time. According to the report, Vivian got married to her longtime partner Nouran Aly, who is an Egyptian citizen, but kept it a secret for over a year. According to media reports, the actor had kept his marriage a secret but is now open to talking about it if asked. A source told Hindustan Times that Vivian got married to Nouran in Egypt itself. They had an intimate wedding ceremony. Going deeper into the details, another source close to the actor told Hindustan Times, The two have been living together for over a year. Vivian is too old school to stay with someone out of wedlock. However, when the actor was approached by the media house, he directed them to his PR team saying, Please contact my PR. Incidentally, Dsena representatives also declined to comment on the matter. Dsena was married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee. The two legally divorced on December 18, 2021. Actor couple Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee separated in 2016. Vivian spoke to Hindustan Times about the split, saying it was nobody’s business. other than his own and that of Vahbiz. The Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani the co-stars reportedly ended their three-year marriage due to incompatibility. Viviane said Hindustan time in an interview: “It’s personal, and I would like to keep it personal. We are adults, mature and [were] married for more than three years. We are the two best people who can decide what happens [between us]. The media will speculate and publish reports. But we’ll decide what’s best [for us].” Vivian and Vahbiz met on the sets of the 2010 TV show i love this storyinspired by Robert Pattinson and Kirsten Stewart Dusk series. After dating for three years, they got married in 2013. After the show ended, Vivan Dsena played the lead role in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, opposite actress Drashti Dhami. He also participated, in reality, in shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 And fear factor. Featured Video of the Day It Happened: Jaya Bachchan Smiled for the Paparazzi – ‘Dekha, Kitna Smile Kar Rahi Hoon’

