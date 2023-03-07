Various talents in Hollywood take the reins to accelerate change

LOS ANGELES, March 6 (Reuters) – For Angela Bassett, up for an acting Oscar next Sunday for the second time in her 40-year career, every role she has played has been an opportunity to shatter perceptions of “us as black women”. .”

Showing our humanity, telling the diversity of our stories and sharing the complexity of what it means to be Black and female, Bassett said last week at the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards. Nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the 64-year-old waited 29 years for her second Oscar nomination.

While Hollywood has made strides in diversifying talent and storytelling since the #OscarsSoWhite outcry in 2015 — when all 20 actor nominations went to white actors — the pace of change isn’t fast enough. fast for the famous and those waiting to emerge.

Various creators are building incubators, their own production pipelines, and places where they can screen work, receive feedback, and support each other.

This year there have been criticisms that black-led films like The Woman King and Till have been overlooked for Best Picture and Actor nominations at the Oscars, and the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) this month. last were criticized for having all white winners.

Of the 13,252 Oscar nominees since 1929, 6% are from underrepresented ethnicities, one USC Annenberg Inclusion in Oscars Report concludes. And of all the Oscar winners, only 2% were women of color.

There’s a consistent lack of recognition for black female directors,” The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood said at the AAFCA Awards. “There’s never been a black female director nominated in the film. history of the Oscars.

NEW PRODUCTION COMPANIES

Following in the footsteps of successful creators like Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Shonda Rhimes and Issa Rae, who opened doors to underrepresented talent, screenwriter Amy Aniobi, television writer Felicia Pride, actor Khalimah Gaston and filmmakers Fanny and Nelson Grande are building pathways to bring more diverse voices to Hollywood.

Aniobi met actor Issa Rae after college and together they went from the YouTube comedy series Awkward Black Girl to the five-season Emmy-nominated HBO Max series Insecure with a mostly black cast. Now Aniobi has a deal with HBO to develop shows.

His production company SuperSpecial creates shows, films and shorts while its Tribe Writers program bridges the gap between independent writing and opportunities with mainstream platforms, like Disney (DIS.N) and AMC (AMC.N).

For Aniobi, while there are more black shows than there have been in the past 10 years, the budgets are smaller. Without investing in stories and hiring black executives, the industry is doomed to repeat mistakes, she said.

“When we’re invested in each other as people, we don’t think ‘it’s you or me’. It’s for both of us or neither of us,” Aniobi said.

Rhimes, creator of the medical drama Grays Anatomy, sparked TV portrayal in 2005 with a diverse cast on the ABC show. She developed her production company, Shondaland, which is behind the diverse period series Bridgerton on Netflix NFLX.O.

Echoing her work, Felicia Pride, who has written for Grays Anatomy and Oprah Winfrey Networks Queen Sugar.

Although she had mentors in her early days, Pride knew there were obstacles for black creators, so she started her production company, honey chilewhich develops content for and by black women 40+.

FIGHTING NEGATIVE STEREOTYPES

Khalimah Gaston found opportunity on Tyler Perry’s show Ruthless, as an actor and formed The screening room in 2016. Located in Atlanta and Los Angeles, he creates collaborative spaces for diverse talents to support each other.

Modeled after Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, it provides a space for artists to network, screen their work, and get feedback. The web series Brooklyn. Blue. Sky. was screened there, picked up by BET and directed by Rhavynn Drummer of Tyler Perry Studios.

As the most underrepresented group in the industry, Latino talent also wants to change their narrative.

There have been 32 years without Latino Oscar nominees, with the last shutout in 2002. Only 18% of total nods for Latinos have been in all four acting categories.

Every Latino actor I’ve met has faced the same thing of not having opportunities or having to play negative stereotypes that really affect how our community is perceived, said Fanny Grande.

When no production company gave her a chance, she stood up for herself and her community by funding the 2021 film Homebound, which centers on an unstereotypical Latin American family.

Fanny and her husband Nelson Grande co-founded Avenue Productionsa platform for Latino and other filmmakers to work on short films, documentaries, commercials, large-scale projects and streaming.

Asian creatives, overlooked or misrepresented for decades, are doing well this year, thanks in large part to Oscar favorite Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.”

This year’s Oscar nominations had the highest number and percentage of Asian nominees ever with 20 nominations. Half of those nominees came from “Everything Everywhere,” the highest-grossing film of all time for 10-year-old independent studio A24.

Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis

