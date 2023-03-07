Opening of a new entertainment venue in downtown Saint-Charles





For the first time in over 90 years, the building at 7 S. 2nd Ave. in downtown St. Charles once again entertains the public. The Moonlight Theater opened its doors to the public on February 25 with a sold-out comedy show. The building housed the Idle Hour Theater from 1914 to 1926. Joseph Mennella co-owns the Moonlight Theater with his mother, Nancy Fioramonti-Mennella. “We’re happy to be able to bring it back to its original intent,” Mennella said. He lives in Saint-Charles and Fioramonti-Mennella lives in Batavia. Mennella is president and artistic director of the Moonlight Theater, and her mother is the on-site entertainment director. The theater should accommodate between 150 and 200 people following some additional modifications. Comedies will be presented regularly at the Moonlight Theatre. Mennella said audiences yearn for comedy shows, especially with the no longer open Zanies Comedy Club, which was located in the now closed Pheasant Run Resort. “That’s what the region wants,” he said. “So we’re thrilled to offer that.” Chicago comedian Vince Maranto, who was the Moonlight Theater opening night headliner, will be making several appearances at the Moonlight Theater over the next two months. “He performed in Las Vegas, and he performed in Chicago and all over the Midwest,” Mennella said. “He’s one of the best comic Zanies around.” The Moonlight Theater will join other venues in St. Charles like the Steel Beam Theater and the Marquee Youth Stage to offer theatrical productions. “We strive to be another professional theater in town that provides great entertainment, and we’re happy to be a piece of that puzzle,” Mennella said. Moonlight Theater will also feature live music. Local musician Annalee Hooson will perform on March 9 and on March 31 Leslie Hunt of St. Charles will take the stage. Hunt, who finished as a top 10 contestant on “American Idol” in 2007, recently opened the Hunt House Creative Arts Center just around the corner from the Moonlight Theater. Hunt House is a music and arts school/performing space that offers private and group lessons for children, teens and adults. “We’re thrilled to have Leslie here,” Mennella said. “We support her 100%, so we want to collaborate with her as well.” Fioramonti-Mennella said the Moonlight Theater will also host artist showcases. They plan to collaborate with other businesses in the city center. “We just want everyone to support each other and work together,” she said. “People in this community have been so supportive of us.” Moonlight Theater can also be hired for various activities including weddings. More information about Moonlight Theater is available on its website, moonlighttheatre.com.

