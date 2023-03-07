



Home

TV

News channel

Star Trek Cast’s Picard Cameo Was A Complete Accident Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas reveals how franchise alum Thomas Dekker’s cameo in Season 3 wasn’t actually intentional.



The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 3, “Seventeen Seconds,” now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas insists Thomas Dekker’s surprise cameo in the sci-fi sequel series happened by coincidence rather than intention.

During an interview with digital spyMatalas revealed that the cast of Dekker, who had previously banked on a franchise appearance in the 1994 film star trek Generations, arrived by accident. Moreover, Matalas and his producers did not realize the link between Generations And picard until he started shooting his scenes. “He just auditioned for the role and he’s fantastic,” Matalas said. [Dekker] been […] front part.” RELATED: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 3 “Seventeen Seconds” Recap & Spoilers

Thomas Dekker’s Star Trek Roles Dekker played Thomas Picard, the non-existent son of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), in Star Trek Generations, appearing as a manifested vision inside the Nexus Ribbon. The dreamlike experience saw the captain – fresh out of mourning the deaths of his brother Robert and his beloved nephew Rene — living an unrealized life at home with a wife and children during an idyllic Christmas. In picardDekker plays Titus Rikker, a character who is revealed to be a Changeling (as Deep Space Nine‘s Odo) during Season 3, Episode 3, “Seventeen Seconds”. Her Generations The appearance also comes at an interesting time given the storyline involving Captain Jack Crusher’s (Ed Speleers) son that unfolds throughout the season. With GenerationsDekker portrayed Henry Burleigh in a pair of episodes for Star Trek: Voyager. His Hollywood resume also includes appearances on hit shows such as Seinfeld, The nanny, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show, 7th Sky, Accommodation And The recruit. His film credits include Kaboom, freddie And Bodywork Brokers. Perhaps most notably, he also starred as John Connor in Fox’s beloved but short-lived spin-off series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicleson which a pre-Game Of Thrones Lena Headey played the eponymous mother and cyborg hunter. RELATED: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Had The Studio’s Complete Trust Star Trek Picard Season 3 Reunions picard has many star trek franchise stalwarts such as LeVar Burton’s Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn’s Worf, Gates McFadden’s Beverly Crusher, and Brent Spiner as the late Data’s rogue brother Lore. It also features another return for Traveler the former Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine. Season 3 of the show sees Jean-Luc reunite with his former command crew from the USS Enterprise in the 25th century while trying to take down a new enemy who is after his son. Matalas became the sole showrunner for Season 3, which concludes the picard series and the stories of various The next generation cast members. Season 3 of picard has been a success so far, earning a 100% critical rating and an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The creative team is now looking to build on the show’s recent laudable successes, including a Primetime Emmy Award, an NAACP Image Award and a Best Actor Saturn Award for Stewart. After a divisive season 2, congratulations on picard Season 3’s action beats and twists have increased, with executive producer Alex Kurtzman hinting that the current season may not be the end of the series, despite being billed as such. Fans can stream Season 3 episodes of picard as they become available every Thursday on Paramount+ until the finale on April 20. Source: digital spy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/star-trek-picard-thomas-dekker-cameo-accident/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos