Black LGBTQ celebrities, leaders and allies honored at Truth Awards in Hollywood

Los Angeles: Raven-Symon on the red carpet at the 9th Annual Truth Awards. Direction by Andreas / Courtesy of Better Brothers Los Angeles

Hundreds gathered in Hollywood for the 9th Annual Truth Awards, a star-studded red carpet evening honoring the contributions and achievements of black queer artists and leaders, as well as trusted allies of the black LGBTQIA+ community . Better Brothers Los Angeles, a non-profit organization, and the DIVA Foundation have partnered to create this one-of-a-kind event. We named it the Truth Awards to recognize the importance of people living authentic and meaningful lives, and to increase our visibility as proud black queers, said co-founder Vincent Holmes.

The ceremony is held annually during awards season in Los Angeles. His timing is intentional. It addresses the under-representation and erasure of queer black artists and leaders that other award shows routinely overlook. The Truth Awards are always given to black influencers from various sectors, genders and generations. Here are this year’s winners:

Actress, singer and songwriter Raven-Symon Icon Price

Icon Price Judge Greg Mathis and Mathis Family Matters (an NBC TV show) Family Award

(an NBC TV show) Family Award Social media personality and vegan food influencer Tabitha Brown Ally’s Price

Ally’s Price Internal physician and HIV expert Dr. David Malebranche Bayard Rustin Advocacy Award

Bayard Rustin Advocacy Award Unique Women’s Coalition a transgender leadership organization Bayard Rustin Advocacy Award

a transgender leadership organization Bayard Rustin Advocacy Award Hampton University football player Byron Perkins Courage Award

Courage Award UCLA Provost and Professor Darnel Hunt Excellence in Education Award

Excellence in Education Award The Upshaws (a Netflix series) Cultural Affirmation Award

(a Netflix series) Cultural Affirmation Award STARZ #TakeTheLead Corporate Leadership and Diversity Award

The tribute videos, presenters’ remarks and recipient acceptance speeches were as beautiful and inspiring this year as they always are. And the vibe at the Taglyan Cultural Complex, a beautiful venue in the heart of Hollywood, was as electrifying and assertive as every year. But one thing was different this time. Tickets were sold out before the winners were announced, reports co-founder Scott Hamilton. Finally, people understand the importance of the Truth Awards and the need to inspire, affirm, and confirm to future generations of Black LGBTQIA+ people that they can live their authentic lives and be great.

The event is also a fundraiser for students. Emmy Award-winning Sheryl Lee Ralph raked in over $50,000 on the awards stage in less than five minutes. Ralph, who is founding director of the DIVA Foundation and winner of the 2019 Truth Awards, then announced that the rebate would match every dollar raised at this year’s event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 9th Annual Truth Awards at Taglyan … [+] Complex on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images) Getty Images

Then the Abbott Elementary School The star surprised fellows with a video appearance from another black celebrity. Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish matched the amount of each scholarship. It brought Christopher Welch, a junior from the California Institute of the Arts, to tears. Haddish surplus means a surplus of courses, books, goals and fulfilled dreams, he says. Like Welch, Holmes also says it was his highlight of the night. This exemplifies what happens when we make ourselves visible: our allies show their support in ways that further Better Brothers Los Angeles’ mission to increase visibility for Black LGBTQIA+ people, notes Holmes.

Nissan, Gilead, Northrop Grumman, Walmart, Sony Pictures, LeadersUp and Netflix were among the many event sponsors. The show’s co-hosts were television and radio personality Claudia Jordan, Emmy Award winner and news anchor Marcus Washington, and actor Jerrie Johnson who plays the lesbian character Tye in the Amazon Prime show. Harlem. Artists from P-Valley, All Americans: Homecoming, divorce court And Justice with Judge Mablean, hollywood unblockedand dozens of other shows and movies were presenters.

In a 2021 YouTube Q&A with Fans, Coko, singer of the legendary R&B group SWV, opened up about her youngest son Jaylon, who is gay. It was not at all difficult to accept my son’s sexuality, she said. I’m his mother so I mean, I already knew what it was and I was just waiting for him to figure out what it was why the hell wouldn’t I be okay with his sexuality? Coko and Jaylon performed a duet at this year’s Truth Awards. She’s not the only black celebrity to show up to the event alongside a queer child. Actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, three-time NBA champion Dwayne Wade, were the presenters of the Truth Award in 2020. It was their 12-year-old transgender daughter Zayas’ first red carpet event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the … [+] 6th Annual Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images) Getty Images

A week before the 2023 Truth Awards, the NAACP presented the Presidents Award to Union and Wade at its 54th Annual Image Awards in Los Angeles. The power couple used their platform at the Truth Awards three years ago to affirm the lives of transgender and non-binary youth, including, but not limited to, Zaya. Union has reinforced this message in its courageous and inspiring step remarks at this year’s Image Awards. She specifically drew attention to the horribly high rates of homicides and violence against black trans people. Are we going to fight for some or are we going to fight for all of our people, Union asked. She effectively challenged the almost exclusively black audience of the NAACP to be as outraged by the fatal attacks on black trans people as they are by other terrorist assaults on black Americans.

The NAACP union acceptance speech was really important, which is why it got such media attention. The Truth Awards each year create a platform to amplify that same urgent call to action. The In Memorium video tribute still includes dozens of black trans and genderqueer people, many of whom were murdered because of their gender identity. It’s one of the many elements that makes the Truth Awards truly unique.