



Image source: INSTAGRAM/SHUBMAN GILL Shubman Gill reveals his Bollywood crush and it’s not Sara Ali Khan

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has revealed his Bollywood crush is actress Rashmika Mandanna. Gill, who is currently part of the India squad playing Australia in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, made the revelation during a recent media interaction after being asked about her favorite actress. Initially, Gill laughed off the question, but when probed further, he admitted he had a crush on Rashmika Mandanna. The news quickly went viral on social media, with fans of the actress expressing their excitement over the revelation. However, Rashmika Mandanna has yet to respond to Gill’s statement. Rashmika Mandanna is a popular actress who started her career with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016. She became a pan-Indian actress after her appearance in the 2021 Telugu film Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun. Mandanna has also appeared in two Bollywood films, Goodbye and Mission Majnu, and is currently filming two other films, including the Pushpa sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule, and the film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. In cricket news, the Indian team lost the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 to Australia by nine wickets, and the visitors secured their place in the final of the 2023 World Test Championship. he Indian team will now play the fourth and final test match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, starting March 17. Winning this match is crucial for India to secure a place in the World Test Championship finals later this year. Also Read: Bholaa Trailer: Ajay Devgn and Tabu star look action packed; BGM ups the ante Also read: Flashback: When Amitabh Bachchan survived a clinically dead illness in 1982 Latest entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/shubman-gill-reveals-his-bollywood-crush-and-it-is-not-sara-ali-khan-2023-03-06-852532 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

