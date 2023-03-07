Hollywood’s favorite trainer shares fitness tips

There is only one personal trainer among the stars whose client list is as diverse as his training methods and whose resume boasts a dynamic approach, boundless energy and humor when it comes to his 28+ years of fitness industry experience: Gunnar Peterson (yes, the trainer who shaped Jennifer Lopez and Khloe Kardashian’s physiques). Needless to say, he knows a thing or two about fitness and how to achieve your fitness goals (and look good while you do it).

Whether your Pilates or Hot Girl Walk streak took a hit because your couch and Netflix beckoned you one too many times, you’re neck deep in work deadlines, or your motivation might need a pep talk. Seriously, there is no expiration date to go back on the exercise train. Luckily for us, Peterson shared his top tips for kick-starting your fitness routine. Ahead are her five proven techniques you’ll want to try for yourself (that practically makes us workout buddies with J.Lo, right?).

Gunnar Peterson Personal Trainer, #TeamBiosteel Athlete and F45 Sports Leader Gunnar Peterson is a Beverly Hills-based personal trainer whose clients include celebrities, professional athletes, and everyday people. He is widely recognized for his expertise in functional training and his commitment to developing and implementing innovative fitness techniques.

1. Hydrate

I hate to break it to you, but you’re probably not drinking enough water. Ask any expert and I’ll bet they’ll tell you that staying hydrated is fundamental to your overall health and well-being, and Peterson is no exception. “Hydration and recovery are overlooked as key parts of your fitness routine, especially continuous hydration,” he confirmed. “Yes, you need to actively hydrate and focus on your fluids during your workout, but most people don’t maintain hydration throughout the day.” If you found yourself mentally and physically fatigued halfway through your workout, chances are you didn’t consume enough H20 beforehand. “It’s plain and simple: if you don’t do your best, you’re less motivated to keep going,” Peterson said.

How much water should you drink daily? As a general rule, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine of the United States suggest that women consume about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids per day. Peterson’s point of view? “Definitely drink LOTS more water than you should.” Start with a glass of water first thing in the morning, flavor your water with fruit, cucumber or herbs like mint, and set small goals to drink a certain amount of water in an hour, at lunch time, etc.

2. Think every day is a fresh start

You’ve pressed pause on your gym workouts (still paying that monthly gym membership) and convinced yourself that you’ll start tomorrow. Sound familiar? The hardest part is getting started, so why not finish it today? “If you find yourself off track, there’s no better day than the present to get back on it,” Peterson recommended. “We were all busy, but you should never be too busy to get involved and introduce yourself. Don’t overthink how long it’s been since your last workout, just start today.

Rethinking why you want to prioritize fitness in the first place can help reignite that fire within you. Is it to gain confidence, improve your mood or sleep better? Write it down and remind yourself of your “why” whenever you struggle to find the motivation to hit the gym (think: put a picture or word that represents it on your bathroom mirror).

3. Focus on the basics

When you’re starting from scratch with something, a new job, a new relationship, or a new workout routine, it’s tempting to go for the gold from the get-go. But doing too much too soon can lead to exhaustion and burnout, and before you know it, you’re back to square one. “You don’t have to go hard every time to have a good workout, you just need to be challenged and enjoy what you’re doing,” Peterson said. “When it comes to fitness success, it’s up to you to find what works best for your body and what challenges you, but remember, if you stick to the basics of motivation, movement and consistency, you’re already off to a good start.”

Take a cue from Peterson: Make sure your sweat sessions are enjoyable and listen to your body. If your favorite form of exercise has you yawning more than anything or you’ve hit a plateau, it’s time to change it up (Taylor Swift treadmill workout, anyone?). If your body is telling you to slow down (i.e. you get exhausted outside of the gym, get sick more often, get more injuries), go for a walk, do some yoga stretches, or take a rest day or more (these are just as important, for your information). Bottom Line: Prioritize moves you love and can stick to in a healthy and realistic way.

4. Don’t minimize your accomplishments

We’re used to instant gratification (watching you, snooze button, TikTok, and Amazon Prime), so it’s no wonder that when we set our sights on getting in shape, we get discouraged if we don’t see results. immediate. “The psychological aspect of fitness can be the biggest hurdle; have always been our harshest critic,” Peterson said. “Don’t be shy and give yourself credit for what you’ve already done.” Peterson reminded us to celebrate the small wins, even if we haven’t reached our end goals yet. “Concentrate on what you have done and what you will continue to do! he said.

Track your progress using a diary or app and reward yourself for each micro goal you achieve. Biologically speaking, when we give ourselves positive reinforcements, our brain releases dopamine, which motivates actions toward our desired goals. So consider buying a new form of training, taking a PTO day for all things self-care, or ordering your favorite takeaway to congratulate yourself.

5. If it doesn’t work, try something new

Progressing towards your fitness goal (or any goal for that matter) isn’t always linear; sometimes you have to change course to reach it. “If you’re not feeling the fitness routine you’re doing and not seeing results, maybe it’s time to change it up,” Peterson suggested. “This is especially true if you’ve been doing the same workout over and over again, lifting the same weights, doing the same race; your mind and body already know what to expect. That doesn’t mean you should completely give up. your current workout routine. Instead, Peterson advised trying to add small stimuli like increasing your weight, experimenting with the number of reps you do, or adding a hill run to your treadmill routine.

But if your mind and body are craving something different, sign up for a type of workout class you haven’t tried, like rebounding or dance cardio, or a fitness platform that offers a variety of workouts (see: Alo moves, The Society of SculptorsOr Nike Training Club). You might find a new form of exercise that you can’t wait to do and get stronger while you’re at it!

6. Keep moving

There is a common misconception that you have to sweat for hours or intensely for this to count (I should know I used to buy into that). But Peterson clarified that’s far from the truth: “I’m a big believer in small doses every day,” he said. “Even if it’s just for 10 or 15 minutes, if you engage and get your body moving, you’ll feel the benefits of releasing your endorphins throughout the day.”

A recent study found that short daily bouts of physical activity throughout the day lead to a 50% decrease in deaths from cardiovascular problems, compared to those who did not exercise at all. Translation: small amounts of movement can mean longer lifespans. Try push-ups, squats, and lunges exercise snacks to break up your workday, pack in a 15-minute workout on one of the aforementioned fitness platforms, or take a brisk walk around the block. Do you always use the excuse of lack of time to train? I did not mean it.