Actor Stephen Fry shares the true story of a Dutch artist, cellist who forged identity cards for thousands of Jews during World War II





As part of a documentary that aired last week on Brittany Channel 4British Jewish actor and comedian Stephen Fry traveled to Amsterdam to share the little-known true story of two Dutch Resistance members who forged identity cards that saved thousands of Jews in the Netherlands from deportation to Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Willem Arondeus, painter, and Frieda Belinfante, conductor and cellist, created the false identity cards. Arondeous, along with a group of other artists, also led a raid to bomb the Central Records Office, where the Nazis stored duplicates of cards they issued, and Belinfante found a way to raise the necessary funds for the paper used to create the counterfeits. Wealthy businessman Henry Heineken, who founded the Heineken brewery, was a board member of the Dutch Concertgebouw orchestra, for which Belinfante had performed. He wanted to help her but huge bank withdrawals would have been suspicious to the Nazis, who took over the profits of the Heineken brewery. Belinfante instead concocted the idea of ​​having his cello purchased by Heineken and paying a large sum, which would then be used for ID cards. Fry said the war gave Arondeus and Belinfant a chance to unite against Nazi injustice. It was a mixture of being able to fight for what they believed in, for the freedom of the oppressed and Jews in particular, but also a way of belonging, because they were both gay,” Fry explained. “Willem had been kicked out by his family when he came out when he was 17, and he left his lover because he didn’t want to involve him in the danger he was getting himself into, so he walked away. is made a family, and homosexuals have always looked for a family. Fry added that he had never heard of Arondeus and Belinfante and that there weren’t many Dutch people there either. He said: “We see the Netherlands as this wonderfully tolerant and welcoming country with all sorts of progressive ideas, but you could say that Willem and Frieda weren’t celebrated until recently because they were gay. . If I weren’t gay and I wasn’t Jewish, would I have the same deep sense of wanting to stand up against injustice, the same sense of being apart of the mainstream of humanity ? He asked. “It is impossible to answer, because your whole identity is linked to so many different things, but your minority status opens up a questioning and an inspection of the world. I would love to meet Willem and Frieda and talk to them a bit about today, that I am a man who married another man and the Netherlands was the first country to allow this. I would tell them that their small part in this journey towards a more tolerant and better world has now been noted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.algemeiner.com/2023/03/06/actor-stephen-fry-shares-true-story-of-dutch-artist-cellist-who-forged-identity-cards-for-thousands-of-jews-during-wwii/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

