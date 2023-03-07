Medford’s Keelin McGinn Goes Hollywood Round on ‘American Idol’





Medford singer Keelin literally put the “American Idol” judges on their feet, dancing to her original song “Don’t Call Me,” during Sunday night’s episode of the ABC Music Contest as she won a golden ticket to the live tours in Hollywood. Auditioning in New Orleans last year, Keelin, ne Keelin McGinn, 25, greeted judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with great liveliness, bouncing on both feet. “I’m ready to go! I just feel like a ball of energy right now, and just seeing you guys I think it’s tripled!” After a few introductions, Keelin, then 24, said she would perform her whimsical and naughty original song “Don’t Call Me”, explaining, “I was talking to this guy and he was bombarding me with love” expressing a great romance in a way that could be genuine but is most often defined as the sign of a manipulative narcissist. “He was giving me the world telling me all the right things. And then he got up and left. And I was like, ‘We’re both adults. You just can’t communicate with me? So I wrote this for people who” “Get ghosted?” Perry knowingly suggested. To the music track of phone numbers and a snap of a finger, Keelin sank into the bouncy but black-tinged tune, using clever choreography for the song which announces, “Don’t call me at unless you wanna get down / Don Don’t call me unless you wanna let go / Hi, you’ve reached Keelin’s hotline / If you’re looking for love, press one / For friendship, press one Two / For fun, press Three / And if you’re not emotionally available enough to know what you want, hang up.” The three judges started waving their arms to the beat, and then the judges all sang a bar or two of “Don’t Call Me,” to Keelin’s shout of delight. “Very smart,” Richie told him. “It’s a compliment to your writing. That’s the whole concept: how long does it take to tell you? You did it.” Bryan called his song and choreography “cute and fun, but I think [with] your singing, you really have to focus on those high-end notes.” He ultimately voted against continuing. Richie and Perry voted yes, however, with Perry saying Keelin “kinda reminds me of [“All About That Bass” singer] Meghan Trainor. And that song showed me promise.” Richie added, “Things that are memorable are what make careers. You are memorable. I would like to see where you are going.” Then after the vote, much to Keelin’s surprise, the three judges stood up when the music came back and danced in a circle around her. Perry and Richie then sang a bar of his song again. “I am a golden ticket with a golden ticket”, she writing then on Instagram Stories, where posts go out after 24 hours. Keelin, who carried out Tuesday on the ‘Breaking Sound NYC’ multi-artist bill at the Manhattan Pianos nightclub., was born in West Islip and raised in Oakdale until she was 7, when her parents moved the family in their native Ireland. She returned to the United States in May 2021 after earning a degree in voice from the Cork School of Music, and currently works at the Irish bar and restaurant Hauppauge Grafton Street Pub.

