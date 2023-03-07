From Rekha’s classic look to Deepika’s casual outfit: 6 Bollywood-inspired Holi outfits





|Update: Mar 07, 2023, 10:48 a.m. IST Holi has always inspired Bollywood to create evergreen songs and styles. From Rekha wearing a simple white churidar-kameez to Deepika Padukone’s casual white denim shorts, there have been some iconic Holi styles that the film industry has given us over the years. Here, look. The classic Rekha look One of the most iconic styles of Indian cinema. For the Holi scene in Yash Chopra’s “Silsila,” Rekha wore a fitted churidar-kameez in white. It’s been over three decades, but the outfit is still on everyone’s mind. (Photograph: Twitter ) Aishwarya Rai’s outfit in contrasting shades For years, Bollywood has stuck to traditional white when filming Holi footage, but Aishwarya Rai changed the trend with the Holi song in the movie. Action proofreading. Rai wore a white kurta with a green Patiala and paired it with a pink stole. (Photograph: Twitter ) The casual look of Deepika Padukone From white salwar-kameez, from sari to white shorts. Deepika Padukone changed the traditional Bollywood heroine Holi look for the better in ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ and wore red shorts and top giving a contemporary twist to the quintessential Holi song. (Photograph: Twitter ) Alia Bhatt’s easy look Movies have now moved from a simple white outfit to a colorful look, making the Holi style more accessible to the public. In “2 States,” Alia Bhatt wore a colorful maxi skirt and white vest for a Holi sequence. (Photograph: Twitter ) ; Look Parineeti ‘glassy khadke’ “Jabariya Jodi” might not have done well at the box office, but Parineeti Chopra’s outfit in the song “Khadke Glassy” surely caught everyone’s attention. Parineeti wore black wide leg pants and a teal crop top and threw on a lace shrug to complete the look. The black and turquoise combination was easy, relatable and fashionable. (Photograph: Twitter ) Priyanka’s Punjabi look In ‘Waqt’, Priyanka Chopra ditched the traditional white salwar kameez and instead wore a baby pink churidar-kameez. (Photograph: Twitter )

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/photos/from-rekhas-classic-white-look-to-deepikas-casual-outfit-6-bollywood-inspired-holi-outfits-569232 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos