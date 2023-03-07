Every Star Trek actor who left the franchise

Each star trek show is a set focusing on the life of the crew of any spaceship or space station is the main location. Unfortunately, these sets don’t always last as actors decide to leave to pursue other roles, or in some cases are even kicked out. Given the grueling schedule of delivering over 20 episodes of a star trek show in the 1990s, it’s no surprise that some actors lost their passion for the franchise, especially if they found their scripts lacking.





At the time of Star Trek: The Next GenerationIn the legendary Season 3 finale, “The Best of Both Worlds: Part 1”, it was rumored that Patrick Stewart could have left the role of captain Jean-Luc Picard, and that he would be replaced at the helm of the series. by Commander Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes). It’s unclear how true these rumors were or if they were a way to promote what became a turning point for GNTpopular appeal. Whatever the truth about Patrick Stewart’s desire to leave star trek behind at the time, there are several other main characters before and after Picard who were written out when the actors portraying them decided to leave the franchise.

RELATED: TNG’s Best Borg Episode Is Really About Riker, Not Picard

VIDEO OF THE DAY

7 Jeffrey Hunter

The Starship Enterprise’s original captain, Christopher Pike (Jeffrey Hunter), would never have existed without some quick thinking on the part of the Star Trek: The Original Series’ production team. Hunter played Pike in star trekthe first pilot of “The Cage”, which was rejected by NBC for being “too cerebral”. Although the network gave creator Gene Roddenberry and star trek a second chance, Hunter had decided not to continue in the lead role, eventually being replaced by William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk.

However, despite this, Hunter’s performance was eventually seen when scenes from “The Cage” were reused for both parts “The Menagerie” as a time-saving measure during production on star trek season 1 has been delayed. This established Pike as a former captain of the Enterprise and eventually led to Captain Pike getting his own show 56 years later in the form of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. So while Hunter was gone before the franchise even began, his legacy lives on through Anson Mount’s portrayal of the character.

6 Denise Croby

Another actor who decided that star trek was not for them at the beginning of the process was GNT‘s Denise Crosby, who was unhappy with the writing of her character, Lt. Tasha Yar. Despite being cast as Enterprise-D’s head of security, Crosby felt that Tasha was often reduced to playing a background character. Denise chose to leave the show, and GNT creator Gene Roddenberry decided the best way to write her would be to shock the audience by killing her in GNT season 1, episode 23, “Skin of Evil”.

Despite the departure The next generation, Crosby would later return as Tasha in both an alternate timeline and flashback. She will also play the villainous role of Sela, the half-Romulan daughter of Tasha, in several GNT episodes. The character of Sela was actually Crosby’s idea, and was later worked on by the GNT writer’s room. She was a great foil for Jean-Luc Picard and eventually gave Denise Crosby a more substantial character that really had an impact on GNT.

RELATED: TNG: Tasha Yar’s Death, Alternate Reality & Romulan Girl Explained

5 Wil Wheaton

While star trek fans staged a letter-writing campaign to reinstate Beverly Crusher actress Gates McFadden after her GNT shot of season 2, there was less love for Beverly’s son, Wesley (Wil Wheaton). Before being thrown into GNTWheaton had been one of the protagonists of the film support me, but his star trek the commitments hampered the actor’s attempts to build on his Hollywood successes. When Wheaton was cast in the movie Valmont, he requested time off, which he was denied, as the episode he was to miss was important to Wesley’s character. After turning down the film, Wheaton realized that the episode in question had been rewritten to remove Wesley, which the actor saw as punishment.

This poor relationship with the production team led Wheaton to quit. GNT pursue other acting roles. Like Tasha Yar, the young Crusher returned to GNT as a troubled Starfleet cadet before Wesley eventually joined the Travelers. Wheaton continued to maintain a close relationship with thefranchise since, hosting the post-episode chat show, The loan roomaired after episodes of modern hiking shows, proving that few actors truly quit star trek.

4 Michael Forbes

Michelle Forbes is also gone GNT to pursue a career in feature film, although his departure was a little more complicated than that of Wi Wheaton. Forbes joins GNT as Ensign Ro Laren in Season 5, setting up the Cardassian occupation of Bajor, which would play a major role in the upcoming spin-off series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. It was planned that Ro Laren would be the Bajoran second-in-command on DS9. Michelle Forbes turned down the offer to transfer Ro to DS9, which apparently ruined her working relationship with the GNT the production team and almost meant that she hadn’t been given a good start.

Fortunately, GNT season 7 was behind the episodes and the abandoned “Preemptive Strike” storyline, which saw Ro betray Starfleet to join the Maquis, was resurrected. It gave Michelle Forbes one of the most memorable character exits of all. star trek. Forbes’ decision not to star in DS9 certainly didn’t hurt her career, as she went on to play roles in big shows like 24, Battlestar Galactica, And true blood.

RELATED: Star Trek’s Greatest TNG And DS9 Traitors Had One Thing In Common

3 terry farrell

Terry Farrell was another actor who seemed to clash with particular members of the star trek production team. Farrell’s contract due for renewal at the end of DS9 season 6, her character Jadzia Dax was replaced in season 7. Unlike Gates McFadden, Farrell was not fired, but spoke in later years about how she was forced out of the show when her contract expired. Exhausted by the grueling production schedule, Farrell requested a smaller role in the final season of DS9which was denied by producer Rick Berman and Paramount executives.

In the retrospective documentary What we left behind,Farrell says she feels she was bullied into agreeing to a full Season 7, which Berman denies. DS9 Showrunner Ira Steven Behr was unaware of these negotiations and was furious that she had to kill Dax when the talks broke down and Farrell did not renew his contract. Farrell then starred in the sitcom Ted Danson, Beckerwhich, oddly enough, was produced by the same Paramount executives who refused to give him a smaller role in DS9.

2 Genevieve Bujold

Although he has become one of the best star trek Captains, Kate Mulgrew wasn’t the first choice for the role of Captain Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager. Originally, the role of Captain Nicole Janeway was to be played by Geneviève Bujold, an Oscar-winning actress who had previously starred in Dead ringtonesdirected by the legendary director and Star Trek: Discoveryby Dr. Kovich, David Cronenberg. The United Paramount Network was excited about the prestige Bujold’s participation would bring, and Robert Beltran said hiking movie in 2017 that she was one of the reasons he signed on for the role of his second-in-command, Commander Chakotay.

However, after completing only a day and a half of filming, Bujold left Traveler. The reason given was that she was unprepared for the busy schedule of working in network television. It has also been suggested that Rick Berman was unhappy with the quality of Bujold’s performance as Janeway, and that Bujold was unhappy with the character as written. After Bujold’s departure, Kate Mulgrew, who was no stranger to TV production, was cast as Traveleris Captain Kathryn Janeway, and the rest is history.

RELATED: Q loved Picard and Janeway but why he hated Sisko

1 Jennifer Link

Alongside Neelix (Ethan Phillips), Kes (Jennifer Lien) was one of the Delta Quadrant natives who joined the crew of the USS Voyager. As an Ocampan, Kes had a limited lifespan of nine years, but Lien’s time on Traveler was even shorter than that. On instructions from the UPN, which felt that there were too many characters in Star Trek: Voyager, Kes was written out in season 4 after the introduction of fan-favorite character Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). According to the book Star Trek Voyager: A CelebrationJennifer Lien was having trouble in her personal life but couldn’t or wouldn’t open up to the production team.

Although Lien’s personal issues made headlines in the years following his departure, there is no indication that they played a role in his departure. In truth, after Seven joined Traveler, there was no room for Kes. The character was at a creative stalemate and the writers had nowhere to take her, so she leftthe USS Voyager in season 4, episode 2, “The GIft”, when its telekinetic powers put everyone in danger. Lien didn’t stay away for long and would return as the vengeful and destructive Kes in the Season 6 episode “Fury,” proving once again that very few actors really leave. star trek.

MORE: Every Voyager Character’s Star Trek Return (& How)