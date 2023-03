MICHELIN Guide France 2023: all the highlights!

Earlier today at the Palais de la Musique et des Congrès de Strasbourg in Alsace, the MICHELIN Guide revealed the winners of the coveted One, Two and Three Stars. Winners include one additional Michelin Three-Star restaurant, four additional MICHELIN Two-Star restaurants, 39 additional One-Michelin-Star restaurants and eight additional Green Star restaurants. In total, the Guide MICHELIN France 2023 the selection of restaurants includes 630 Michelin-starred restaurants: 29 Michelin three-star restaurants, 75 Michelin two-star restaurantsAnd 526 one-star MICHELIN restaurants in all of France. The 2023 selection confirms that there is no shortage of excellence, creativity and commitment in the world of French gastronomy, says Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guide. The chefs at the helm offer distinctive culinary experiences and foster economic, human and cultural ties.

The new Three Stars, Marine, asserts itself as one of the very best restaurants in France with a unique culinary approach to the French gastronomic landscape. Chef Alexandre Couillon’s cuisine offers an authentic exploration of the ocean and the edible plants of the coast. The Navy is worth the detour because it takes us to the island of Noirmoutier and leaves us forever changed, says Poullennec. The restaurant team had already been highlighted with the MICHELIN Green Star in recognition of its remarkable eco-responsible commitment, and the restaurant team plays a resplendent symphony.

This philosophy of eating better and producing better from farm to table was also honored as eight additional restaurants received MICHELIN green stars. At the forefront of this movement promoting more sustainable gastronomy, [these newly added selections] continue to inspire and make an important contribution to the future of the restaurant industry in France, Europe and around the world, says Poullennec.



Chef Alexandre Couillon of La Marine Laurent Dupont

But the youngest also shine with a thousand lights, with chef Mallory Gabsi, whose first eponymous restaurant opened in 2022 is also honored with a first MICHELIN star this year. At just 26 years old, Gabsi worked under Yves Mattagne and represents a relaxed approach to fine dining paired with distinctive cuisine.



Matthieu Salvaing/Mallory Gabsi

Hero image: Philippe Vaurs Santamaria/glantine – Domaine de Primard



Written by

Michelin Guide

