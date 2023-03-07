Oscars 2023 Final Predictions: BEST ACTOR

A comeback narrative against an icon’s biopic has been the bedrock of the Best Actor race for most of the season in a category that broke from more than 85 years of Oscar history with a lineup of nominees entirely for the first time.

90s megastar Brendan Fraser largely left the spotlight in the mid-2000s after suffering PTSD from his sexual assault by HFPA president Philip Berk in 2003 and multiple on-set injuries that often plagued him. decommissioned. He came back strong this year with Darren Aronofsky The whale, like a 600 lb. recluse trying to reconnect one last time with his estranged daughter. The film received mixed, largely positive reactions from critics, with conversations swirling about the “big suits” and the negative impact on the narrative of a story where obesity was a death sentence and how whose film features the struggle of Fraser’s character. Fraser lost the Globe, as expected (he publicly refused to attend the show or accept the award if he won) but bounced back with Critics’ Choice and the SAG award just as the Oscar voting was about to start.

But Fraser is missing a key element to lock in the Oscar: a Best Picture nomination. For my part, I had Fraser win and The whale in the best film since last May in case of unforeseen; since expanding the Best Picture lineup in 2009, there has only been one Best Actor winner to come from a non-Best Picture nominee – Jeff Bridges in 2009 mad heart. You can certainly argue that Bridges and Fraser were/are veterans at the time of their nominations, but Bridges had already earned four Oscar nominations prior to his win here. His main competition that year was from Colin Firth in A single man, the only nomination for his film (which beat Bridges at the BAFTAs). For Bridges, her film won another Oscar (Original Song) and received a surprise Supporting Actress nomination for Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The whale looked set for a Best Picture nomination after his surprise wink with the Producers Guild of America (PGA) and his decent presentation at the BAFTA. Although Hong Chau snagged a Supporting Actress nomination (less surprisingly than Gyllenhaal), missing out on Best Picture (and, to a lesser extent, Adapted Screenplay) and as charming as he’s been on the circuit and regardless the number of accolades he wins at the festival, it makes Fraser’s rise much, much more difficult. Since 2009, we’ve looked at many years with ‘is he the one who broke the streak without BP?’ yet it continues to hold. Look no further than Chadwick Boseman two years ago.

As the only performer in this category to portray a real person, Austin Butler in Elvis finds himself in a very good position (he’s also most likely to be the only acting winner to portray a real person). Not only does he have the Golden Globe (for Drama) in hand but also the BAFTA. His film is obviously more beloved by the Academy than The whale and will probably win elsewhere. Like Fraser, it’s also a physically transformative performance and say what you will about Butler apparently not letting his Elvis voice drop, it’s not something that hurt him on the tour at all. . He’s also smitten, popped up everywhere, and been on the run since the movie was released last summer. I can’t say how or if the recent sudden death of Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley (just days after she was at the Globes with Butler) will offer much sympathetic impact, but I’m not sure it will (again, see Chadwick Boseman two years ago). Working against him is that unlike Fraser and Colin Firth in The Banshees of InisherinButler has picked up just two critics wins along the way from dozens split between Fraser and Farrell with a limited number between fellow nominees Bill Nighy (Life) and Paul Mescal (After Sun). The closest comparison to Butler is exactly who you think he is, Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The key to victory could come early in the night with the Oscar for makeup and hair. Both Elvis And The whale are nominated there and it has become an increasingly connected category to direct the interim winners. Marion Cotillard (2007), Meryl Streep (2011), Matthew McConaughey (2013), Gary Oldman (2017) and last year’s Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain all benefited from playing real people and being makeup as part of their transformations, adding another win to their films. At the Makeup and Hairstyle Guild (MUAH), Elvis won period hairstyle and period makeup while The whale won special makeup effects. which promotes Elvis here, because no film that has only won special makeup effects has turned this into an Oscar win yet.

After an absolutely chaotic period between 2000 and 2003, things began to balance out and align broadly between SAG and BAFTA with no less than 13 years of agreement between the two and the Academy. All things being equal, with no eligibility issues or missing nominations, we have two examples from the Academy for the winner of the SAG over BAFTA (the aforementioned decks plus Sean Penn in the Best Picture nominee Milk en route to a second win over Mickey Rourke’s comeback narrative in a non-BP contestant The wrestlerby Aronofsky) and a single for the BAFTA winner (Anthony Hopkins in the Best Picture nominee The father on Boseman in the non-BP nominee Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

But, regardless of those splits, it still comes down to the Best Picture connection. Even in those crazy first four years, three winners have always come from a Best Picture nominee or winner. Only Forest Whitaker (2006 The Last King of Scotland) was able to completely defy everything and be the only contestant in his film. But he swept that year, hard. Critics, precursors, everything; it was undeniable. No artist has that this year, not even slightly.

Here are my latest predictions for the 2023 Oscar winner for Best Actor.

1. Austin Butler Elvis (Warner Bros.) BAFTACAC, GGsag 2. Brendan Fraser The whale (A24) BAFTA, ACCGG, SAG 3. Colin Farrel The Banshees of Inisherin (Spotlight images) BAFTA, CCA, GGsag 4. Bill Nighy Life (Sony Pictures Classics) BAFTA, CCA, GG, SAG 5. Paul Mescal After Sun (A24) BAFTA, CCA

Like that: As Loading…