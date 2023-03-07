Brendan Fraser or Austin Butler? The Best Actor Oscar nominees are in a tight race

As the Oscars approach, The Whale and Elvis stars are tied together by public demand, with sentiment largely positive

Two nominees in the Best Actor category stand out from the rest in terms of audience demand, as measured by data from Parrot Analytics, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among others commitments. Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler both had around 70 times the average talent demand, an exceptional standard, putting them in a class well ahead of the other nominees and in a category that only a small fraction of talent reaches, Butler holding a slight advantage.

As the Oscars approach, all eyes are on the actors battling for that career-boosting nod from the Academy. While the awards represent the endorsement of industry insiders and not the general public, the people and productions recognized at these award ceremonies have increasingly aligned with popular opinion in recent years, according to an analysis by Parrot Analytics. If we zoom into the Best Actor category, we see a tight two-way race for the audience favorite.

Throughout this awards season, there has been a close confrontation between these two actors:

Butler won the Best Actor, Motion Picture – Drama category at the Golden Globes, leading his request to peak at 145 times the average.

Fraser nearly matched that after winning the Critics Choice Award and emotional speech on January 15 when its demand reached 140 times the average.

More recently, Fraser snagged the SAG Award for Best Actor on Feb. 27, which boosted his request up to 114 times the average.

Another dimension we can look at when comparing the stance of these two actors is audience sentiment, a measure of how positive or negative feelings viewers have about them. All of the Best Actor nominees are feeling net positive so far this year, which makes sense since awards season is a victory lap for most of these actors as they celebrate the recognition of the work they’ve done. they accomplished last year.

Application for Best Actor Nominees, USA (Parrot Analytics)

Paul Mescal had the most positive feeling from the public this year. It’s a good example of the trade-off that talent can face between higher awareness – higher demand – and positive sentiment. As the actors expand their audience. they bring in more people who are neutral or even negative towards them. Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy had the lowest demand but the highest sentiment among this year’s nominees: a smaller audience is engaging with them, but that audience is more likely to have a positive opinion of them.

Fraser and Butler had the highest demand and fairly high positive sentiment. When it comes to what audiences think of these actors, there’s no clear winner between the two.

Audience Sentiment, Best Actor Nominees (Parrot Analytics)

One of the ways these two actors have distinguished themselves is in their audience makeup. Butler has a more female following, a ratio of almost two to one, while Frasers fans are more evenly split.

Butlers’ audience is made up of a surprisingly balanced age distribution, almost evenly split across the four generational cohorts we consider. While one might have expected his audience to be younger, given his age and his acting background on the Disney Channel and teen dramas, it seems his role as Elvis has garnered older fans in the over 40 age group.

Audience demographics, Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser (Parrot Analytics)

Fraser has a remarkably strong millennial fanbase. Nearly 70% of its audience was in the 23-39 age bracket. Anecdotally, his Generation Z co-star in The Whale, Sadie Sink, didn’t know who he was at their first table read. Hopefully her return with this role will allow her to expand her fan base beyond her target audience, starting with her co-star.

Christofer Hamilton is a Senior Analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO Partner. To find out more about Parrot Analytics, visit the data and analytics center.

