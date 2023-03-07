Ask the Expert: Why the Oscars Struggle with Diversity | MSUToday

Since #OscarsSoWhite went viral in 2015, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has publicly committed to increasing diversity in filmmaking, adopting guidelines to help the industry hire more fairly in front and behind the camera.



Jeff Wray, Professor of Film Studies and Timinick Professor of Humanities at MSU College of Arts and Letters, is also a professional filmmaker. He is keen on hiring a diverse cast and crew for the films he writes and directs.

While Oscar nominees remain overwhelmingly white, progress has been made. For example, the Asian American-led film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” received 11 nominations for this year’s 95th Academy Awards – more than any other film – and is a favorite to win Best Picture. One of its stars, Michelle Yeoh, is a favorite for the Best Actress award.

But black leads and directors received no Oscar nominations in 2023, and no women were nominated for best director. Notably, “The Woman King” was not nominated for best picture, nor was its lead, Viola Davis, and director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, both black women. Jordan Peele’s “Nope” got some Oscar buzz, but no nominations. Danielle Deadwyler was considered best actress for her performance in “Till,” but didn’t receive a nod.

Ahead of the 2023 Oscars on March 12, Wray discusses why broader representation of people of color and women in the film industry is important, the progress the Oscars and Hollywood have made in recent years, and why more needs to be done.

Why is representation in film important and how did it affect you when you were a budding filmmaker?

Cinema is a microcosm of America, period. It is an image-making industry. For a long time, American movies have been the de facto representation of America, but those movies don’t represent all of America.

People of color and women have historically been underrepresented in Hollywood casts, crews, and leadership positions. Consider the actors and films nominated for the Oscars. . . often, if you were to ask ‘Who gave the green light to these films? Who cast these films? Who directed, produced, filmed and edited these films? you would not find minorities in these decision-making spaces.

When I was growing up and developing my interest in cinema, I sometimes saw film crews. These crews were always made up of white men. For someone like me – black and from a small town in the Midwest – seeing this was a bit deflating. It was like, “I can’t do this,” just because I didn’t see myself reflected in those roles. Representation allows aspiring filmmakers, young and established, to see themselves in their role models and peers and know that success is possible.

What are the biggest obstacles to increasing representation in cinema?

We need more minority decision makers who are free to make decisions. Hollywood is historically conservative when it comes to having a diverse group of people in decision-making and leadership positions. We all know that a Hollywood movie costs so much money to make, and it makes people nervous. Even in 2023, the idea of ​​spending $25 million on a film led by black creators may seem risky to many people. Hollywood decision makers seem mostly afraid of black films, suggesting that films made by black creators with black actors in the castings cannot be applied beyond black audiences.

An exception to this is the Black Panther franchise. These films have gone beyond the Marvel genre and past a ubiquitous film noir to become a modern classic. But it is an anomaly.

Another exception is one of this year’s Best Picture nominees, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which was led by Asian American creatives. I’m so glad this movie got made, and it deserves the attention it’s getting. Unfortunately, it’s always risky to make a movie that centers on an underrepresented group or family and say, “yes, that family is Asian American, but that story is universal,” but that shouldn’t be the be.

Why is it difficult to have sustainable diversity efforts in Hollywood?

Most Hollywood studios, even large independent studios, are private entities. They have to make up their own minds to do the right thing, and this is often the result of pressure from film industry unions, as well as the public. The problem is the ebb and flow of consciousness. For example, after the murder of George Floyd, Hollywood was among those promising to do better and raise black voices. It’s interesting how just three years later, the urgency to keep those promises seems to have diminished.

Often people in an industry like Hollywood – and other industries as well – simply don’t have the patience and courage to support meaningful efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. It seems like there has to be a crisis to bring attention to the injustice black people face, something that suddenly attracts wide attention: a death, police brutality, or a videotaped situation that sparks collective outrage. Then it is labeled an alarm clock. The problem with an alarm clock, however, is that sooner or later people go back to sleep.

Has progress been made based on your assessment of the 2023 nominations?

Hollywood as a whole was truly surprised and offended by #OscarsSoWhite. It was so brilliant because it focused on the obvious and grabbed attention on social media in a way that couldn’t be ignored. The hashtag #OscarsSoWhite – a simple truth – says it all. This spurred a momentary surge of black designers nominated for top awards for a few years, but for the most part progress has returned to average.

It is rare for a black artist to be nominated multiple times for an Oscar. This year, Angela Bassett is nominated for the second time in her career for her supporting role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. She was last nominated in 1994 for her lead role as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” It was a really good performance, and I remember hearing a TV personality say that Angela Bassett wouldn’t win this time, but she would be nominated many more times. I just thought, ‘Does this guy know that Angela Bassett is black and the chances of her being nominated multiple times are next to zero?’ For many black artists, getting an Oscar nomination is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Even though things have changed, it continues to be very prevalent.

How is advocacy for representation part of your creative process and how is this reflected in your role as a teacher?

As a creative person, you want to tell your story the way you want to tell it. Others can have a say, and I think that’s important, but deep down I want to have authority over my stories. I used to write scripts and label a character as a “black man” or a “black woman”. I stopped doing that. There may be clues that suggest a character is a black person, but I don’t feel the need to say that explicitly anymore. I was looking at something that belonged to me through other people’s eyes, and I had to learn to stop that.

My production company, Jazzy Tam Films, makes a point of hiring women and people of color in the cast and crew. We also welcome students. For many aspiring filmmakers who work with us, this is their first time working with a large crew of mostly women and people of color. I also insist that students in my CGI class have a diverse cast. I don’t have many rules about what my students can do, but this rule is non-negotiable.

Which films and personalities do you prefer to win at this year’s Oscars?

Best Picture: “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once”

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actress: Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” or Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Costume Design: Ruth Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”