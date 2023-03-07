Some Whales Use Squealing ‘Vocal Fry’ To Find Food | Smart News





Vocal fry speaking in a low, grating register can be divisive for those living in the United States. Some find the sound abrasive or unprofessionalwhile the others consider these criticisms as tasteless. But now, new research shows that humans aren’t the only species capable of producing this guttural vibration. In a study published last week in Science, researchers have found that these animals use structures in their noses called phonic lips that vibrate like the larynx in humans to produce sound. Animals use vocal fry in echolocation clicks for hunting.

Voice fry is a normal voice register that is often used in American English. Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Scarlet Johannsen are well-known people using this registry, co-author Coen Elemansvoice specialist at the University of Southern Denmark, says in a statement. During vocal frying, the vocal cords are only open for a very short time and therefore very little air is needed to breathe. To understand how the animals made this noise, Elemans and his colleagues inserted endoscopes into the vents of trained dolphins and porpoises to film their phonic lips in action. They also filmed wild whales with small sound tags and examined dead whales. We have shown that there is indeed a movement of these [phonic lips] while they make echolocation clicks, says Elemans NPRit’s Ari Daniel. The researchers found that the location of the phonic lips is also crucial. When whales dive more than 330 feet deep, their lungs collapse from the pressure. However, the air remains in the nasal passages of the skull. Because vocal fry require little air, it works well for echolocation. These deep-diving mammals repeatedly move air back and forth through their noses, causing the phonic lips to vibrate. They basically grow [air] in a way, then recycle it and push it back without breathing, says Elemans to new scientists Corryn Wetzel. By doing this, they can make by far the loudest sound of any animal on Earth. The study shows that toothed whales have three vocal registers, just like humans: a normal chest voice (which we use to speak), a falsetto (which we use to sing) and a vocal fry. Previously, the use of vocal registers had only been confirmed in humans and crows, according to a statement. Toothed whales use their phonic lips to produce sounds in all registers. But the chest and falsetto registers are used for communication, while the vocal fry are used for navigation and hunting. The research draws attention to some of the similarities in how humans and toothed whales vocalize, the researchers say. They show, to some extent, that the physical mechanism is the same as the one we use, Andrea Ravignania comparator bioacoustician from the University of Aarhus in Denmark and the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics in the Netherlands who was not involved in the study, tells the Washington Postby Dino Grandoni. The finding is quite unexpected and mind-blowing. Recommended Videos

