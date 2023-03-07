Powerful Female Characters in Bollywood Movies





As a child, the sense of belonging to a particular gender was lost to me. I was a child, enjoying my childhood like my neighbor’s son. It wasn’t until I grew up that I discovered the not-so-subtle differences between the two sexes. And while the differences were meant to be accepted and even celebrated, the distinction was very evident. Even in our modern times, there are things our mothers and sisters do that go unnoticed, like taking care of an entire household. There are sacrifices women make at work and in life that are taken for granted in most families and communities simply because women hold the title of primary caregivers in almost every situation. While this is an ongoing journey towards equality that we all undertake, a day like Women’s Day forces you to sit down and think about how you can educate and improve your society. Cinema is a great lens for understanding the issues our society is facing. And to that end, there are some very inspiring Bollywood characters that remain in our minds even after the movie ends. They make us question things. Sometimes they kindle in us the feeling of being better. And at other times, they make us want to raise our voices. Soulveda take advantage of this special day to highlight some inspiring female characters in Bollywood and made up of ingredients that we all want to have. Vidya Bagchi in Kahaani (2012) Imagine a pregnant woman going from pillar to post asking questions about her missing husband to cops, seedy people and just about anyone. Wearing one outfit for the entire film, an exhausted but determined Vidya Bagchi relentlessly roams the City of Joy in Sujoy Ghosh’s award-winning Kahaani. Vidya Bagchi, played by versatile actor Vidya Balan, is a powerhouse. She is one of the strongest characters written for Indian cinema. A woman who avenges her husband’s wrongful death but not in the ordinary way, Vidya is a force to be reckoned with. She’s heartbroken in more ways than one, but she’s picking up the pieces to create an elaborate revenge plan that’s not for the faint of heart. Kahaani captures the nooks and alleys of Kolkata in a way that matches Vidya’s dark moods and resilience. On Women’s Day, there’s no better treat for a movie buff than watching Vidya Balans portray a wronged woman on her path to revenge. Piku in Piku (2015) Piku Banerjee is a delight. She is a working woman. She is a girl par excellence. She’s no one’s fool. Piku, played by Deepika Padukone in the movie of the same name, is a woman we all want to be. A modern woman who takes care of her hypochondriac father like a nurturing mother, Piku knows she has her hands full and yet chooses to smile at life’s challenges – she’s perfectly fine with not finding a mate in a hurry and n am not ashamed to say that she wants to take care of her father even after she gets married. Of course, life throws a curveball every moment, with her aging fathers fearful of health and society constantly nagging her about her biological clock. But Piku is sure of himself and happy to make lemonade with the lemons that life gives. Either we wish to be Piku, or we would like to have a Piku as a friend who always supports us.

Sulu in Tumhari Sulu (2017) Sulu is another lovely and inspiring Bollywood character who we loved watching on screen. In Suresh Trivenis Tumhari Sulu, Vidya Balan plays the role of Sulu, a housewife who runs her home and family with a smile and efficiency for all to see. That she can’t win them all is a reality we all face. Even with all her efforts, she receives bricks from her family. Luckily, when she succeeds as an RJ and her skills find the fame they deserve, she faces trials of a different kind, with her husband and son both misunderstanding her. The way Sulu rises above tribulation is an example of strength and resilience. Many women among us can identify with Sulu. Is it because she portrays the housewife with dreams perfectly? Or because she is trying to get out of a typically patriarchal system that constantly tries to hold her back? Whatever the reason, Sulu gives us all the main focus on how to go through an ordinary life in an extraordinary way. Kaira in Dear Zindagi (2016) Kaira has everything an urban Indian woman desires. She has a great job where she is in demand, she has exciting relationships and she has the money to do what she wants. And yet, it is his sanity that takes a hit in the grind of life. In Gauri Shindes Dear Zindagi, young Kaira, played by super-talented Alia Bhatt, searches for answers to life’s toughest questions and finds them on a therapist’s couch. We live in a time where we are torn trying to balance work, relationships, and our equation with our inner selves. Many of us have had to seek out a therapist, especially after the pandemic, to understand what makes us anxious and how we can help our body and mind feel at peace again. Dear Zindagi is an ode to this episode in our lives. Kaira, in her attempt to understand the issues of trauma and abandonment from her childhood, uncovers the reasons for her cynicism and poor mental health. She shows how to show courage while seeking help. An inspiring Bollywood figure forever, we say. Because as Kaira shows us, no one can offer us our mental well-being. This is something that needs to be worked out by ourselves. Safeena in Gully Boy (2019) A brilliant doctor in the making, Safeena from Gully Boy does it all with passion. She studies with all her heart, and she loves fiercely. While Ranveer Singh won awards for his portrayal of a Mumbai ravine rapper, it was Alia Bhatts Safeena who was the atomic personality who gave the rapper his wings. Made up of sugar and lots of spices, Safeena is a flawed personality, much like all of us. She’s angrier, smarter, bolder, a case of maximums. But that’s exactly why his character is so cool to watch. She shows us what the angry young woman looks like, much like legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan did in the 1970s and 80s for his portrayal of the angry young man. On this Women’s Day, we can learn the art of saying no, putting our feet up, and fighting for what we love from dear Safeena.

Shivani in Mardaani (2014) Extremely macho cops seem to be the norm for Bollywood movies. But rarely comes a movie where a female cop tackles crime in a way not just to show heroism, but to spread a message. Rani Mukerjis’ depiction of a no-frills policewoman in Pradeep Sarkars Mardaani is an inspiring watch. Inspector Shivani deals with criminals in the drug and trafficking business with a fervor that is as serious as it is personal. A conscientious professional with irregular work hours, she also has a husband who understands her life’s mission, a rare feat. Shivani is the embodiment of Goddess Kali when she faces absolutely ruthless villains who have no morals. Yet she is like the nurturing mother goddess when dealing with a struggling little street girl. While the movie is hard to watch with its tough themes, Ranis cop act shows us that women don’t have to quit the good fight for anything or anyone. If this is a worthwhile fight, we women don’t need to back down, do we? Shashi in English Vinglish (2012) Shashi Godbole might be my favorite on this list, but maybe that’s because of my Sridevi bias. That said, Shashi in Gauri Shindes English Vinglish is one of Bollywood’s most inspiring characters. For starters, she is all our mothers. As the name of the film suggests, the sweet Shashi cannot speak English, which means that she is something unworthy in the eyes of her husband and children. This is the kind of prejudice we see a lot in our environment, where education and language divide us between the cool and the ignored. The previous generation of women often did not receive the kind of education we receive today. It was and continues to be a social disease that is not just personal but plays out in the social fabric of a community. In the film, Shashi is a fantastic mother, wife, and cook. But all of this is overshadowed and challenged by his inability to speak English. As she begins to take English lessons, she not only learns the language, but she learns more about herself. Her self-esteem shines through when she finds out about her family, and their opinion doesn’t uniquely define her. A must-have watch for everyone, English Vinglish is a masterclass in appreciating the women in our lives.

