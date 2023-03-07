Birnam Wood book review by Eleanor Catton

Comment this story Comment

Ten years ago, Eleanor Catton emerged from Down Under to win the Booker Prize. At 28, the New Zealand author was the youngest winner ever, and at 832 pages, The lights was the longest. A notoriously convoluted historical mystery about the Gold Rush involving multiple narrators plotted on astrological charts, The Luminaries has dazzled and awestruck readers around the world.

Fans might assume Catton has spent the last decade cooking up something even more gargantuan and Byzantine. But his new novel, Birnam Wood, is a sleek contemporary thriller. Yet this is not so much a change of course as a demonstration that Catton is a master at adapting literary forms to her own devious ends. (Indeed, in 2020 you may have seen his arch adaptation of Emma, ​​starring Anya Taylor-Joy.)

Birnam Wood opens with a series of shallow earthquakes in a remote part of New Zealand, but in the end these tremors will reverberate across the planet. The title, in addition to being a prophetic allusion to Macbeth, is the name of an obscure environmental group. Members of Birnam Wood are guerrilla gardeners, who grow vegetables on public land and private property unsupervised, sometimes with permission, sometimes without. While they may consider themselves fearless revolutionaries, their antics rarely extend much beyond stealing a hoe from a wealthy neighbor’s garden shed.

Nevertheless, Mira, the de facto leader of this supposedly leaderless collective, dreams of nothing less than radical, widespread and lasting social change, which she was convinced would be entirely achievable, if only people could be made to see how many fertile land people went begging, all around them, every day. In the words of Mao, let a hundred flowers bloom, but make sure it’s peas, tomatoes and cucumbers.

At the start of the novel, Mira spies on a potentially wealthy new target. A landslide buried a stretch of highway, almost completely cutting off the town of Thorndike and canceling development on a 375-acre piece of land adjoining a national park. What better place for Miras’ merry band of subversive farmers to till the soil in relative secrecy! If they get arrested, that’s even better: the publicity will amplify their cause.

Only problem, this land has already caught the attention of Robert Lemoine, an American billionaire. He plans to build a luxurious bunker here where he can, when the time comes, await the apocalypse. In her signature athletic style, which ranges from fury to parody, Catton portrays Lemoine as a far-sighted, short-selling, risk-accepting kleptocrat, an unabashed embodiment of zero-sum self-interest, a radical misfit, a builder in the Randian sense, a genius, bully, obsessive, prophet, status-symbol survivalist hedging his bets against a number of potential global catastrophes that he himself was doing absolutely nothing to prevent, and might even take active measures to encourage whether there was a profit to be made or an advantage to be gained in the pursuit.

The moment Lemoine spots Mira snooping around this land, they both start trying to fool each other, but it’s not a fair match. Equipped with a vast array of spyware and surveillance drones, Lemoine thinks he can use these scruffy environmentalists, while Mira imagines her $100,000 donation will finally make Birnam Wood a success without contaminating the group’s principles.

Obviously, something else, bigger and far more nefarious is going on.

Deep beneath this rich soil and layers of deception are a trillion dollars worth of rare earth elements. Just as the 19th century revolved around fantasies of buried gold, the 21st is obsessed with these precious minerals. With fantastic names like lanthanides, scandium and yttrium, rare earth elements play a crucial role in renewable energy technology, which could be our best hope for avoiding catastrophic global warming. Two of the many critical questions raised by Birnam Wood are who will control these minerals and how will they be mined without inflicting even more damage to the environment?

The billionaire and the gardeners seem like moral opposites, but Catton writes with a satirical edge that leaves no survivors. In fact, she is more incisive when it comes to the members of the Birnam Wood cooperative. As the narrator, she exhibits a kind of vicious sympathy, hitchhiking with their thoughts while shoving a stick through the shelves at them. Mira and her friends are intimately drawn portraits of liberal narcissism and naivety. Like all rebels who mythologize themselves, Catton writes, Mira preferred enemies to rivals and often turned her rivals into enemies, the better to disdain them as secret agents of the status quo. In addition to vegetables, these privileged young people find plenty of time to sow their own anxieties and reap a bountiful harvest of conflict within their pious group of recyclers and salvagers.

Catton is somewhat less successful in bringing this level of verisimilitude to Lemoine, though she is wonderfully mindful of the atmospheric disturbance created around her brash billionaire. Perhaps the truly super-rich are so free from reality that the dimensions of ordinary life are irrelevant, but Lemoine sometimes looks more like a swaggering cartoon villain than a man entangled in the endless details of a vast financial empire. He’s the kind of character who says things like, I’m a billionaire. Money isn’t a problem for me, a line so silly it momentarily shifts these primary color pages.

But it feels like a minor distraction from a novel that dramatizes political, technical, and environmental crises with such delightful wit. And once an accidental death upends everyone’s competing machinations, readers are unlikely to notice anything other than stories accelerating towards ever more toil and trouble. With terrifying intensity, Catton propels these characters to a finale that foreshadows the very apocalypse they are all trying to prevent. It’s a tongue-in-cheek accusation from all the poor players who strut around and fret during their hours on this stage and go unheard.

Ron Charles book reviews and writing Book club newsletter for the Washington Post.

Farrar, Straus & Giroux. 432 pages. $28