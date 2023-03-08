Hugh Jackman shares his 8,300 calorie a day Wolverine diet





Hugh Jackman is pumping himself up to be Wolverine again. The Golden Globe-winning actor shared a photo a day in the life of becoming one of Marvel’s favorite X-Men. He has been gradually adding calories to his diet as he prepares to reprise the role he has played in nine films since 2000. After wrapping Logan in 2017, the actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and indulged in pasta and wine fed by host and chef Mario Batali. After 17 years of enduring the extreme training required to play Wolverine, including brutal workouts, diets and steamed chicken breasts that kept Jackman in superhero shape, Logan was meant to be his final ride. as Wolverine. Now the actor is back on a diet worthy of a mutant and filling up on protein with a daily meal plan of black bass with vegetarian rice and herb sauce (2,000 calories), Patagonian salmon with apples ground beef and hot sauce (2,100 calories), two chicken burgers with sweet potatoes (1,000 calories each), and two grass-fed sirloins with noodles (1,100 calories each.) Weight gain. A day in the life, Jackman captioned a photo of high-calorie meals. Thank you, Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and well-nourished while Becoming. Wolverine. Again. The daily intake of 8,300 calories is associated with a rigorous fitness regimen, which the actor also shares via social media. In one post, Jackman, 54, shared a photo of himself with bulging biceps as he curled up a massive weight. He is only 46 years old. I am older. But it’s not a competition, read the captionwho makes fun of Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, had would have persistently asked Jackman to reprise his role as Wolverine for the past four years. They even had a fake quarrel about it. Jackman, who previously said he had 100% hung up his claws, eventually relented. Reynolds announced the pairing in a Deadpool Update video published last September. In it, he sits on a couch talking about ideas for the next movie, only to see Jackman walk past him, munching on an apple. Reynolds asks, Hey Hugh, do you want to play Wolverine one more time? Yeah sure Ryan, Jackman casually responds as he walks up a flight of stairs. Reynolds is also busy bulking up and recently shared a similar fitness photo on his own Instagram story, captioning it, I don’t train for Deadpool. I’m training to spend several months with Hugh Jackman, who isn’t as nice as everyone thinks.

