Minneapolis Public Schools Says ‘Threat Actor’ Has Claimed Responsibility For Cyberattack





Minneapolis Public Schools alerted parents Tuesday that the “threat actor who claimed responsibility” for the recent cyberattack on the district released some of the data he accessed online. A 51-minute video posted online shows screenshots of district information, including spreadsheets that appeared to list student names and addresses. Other images appear to show lesson plans, enrollment projections, and district forms and policy documents. District officials said they were “working with the online hosting company to have the information removed as quickly as possible.” “This action has been reported to law enforcement, and we are working with IT professionals to review the data to contact those affected,” the district wrote in an email to families. This family-oriented update again encouraged parents to beware of phishing attempts and to change the passwords of all personal accounts they had access to using District devices. An email update last week also urged families to watch their financial accounts. The district’s network was infected with an encryption virus last month, causing disruptions that lasted more than a week.

