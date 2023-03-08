Entertainment
From Croatia to Hollywood: Meet Ella Mische
- by croatiaweek
-
-
In
Entertainment
There are many successful people with Croatian heritage around the world who are doing great things in different fields. One of them is the talented writer, actress and producer Ella Mische.
Born in the beautiful coastal town of Trogir, Ella moved to the United States at the age of 12 when her mother, the famous singer Tommi Mischell, traveled there to pursue her musical career and they ended up staying.
“The big challenge when I moved was that I didn’t really speak English. I understood a little, but what made it worse was that I was very shy. I didn’t like it at first and I wanted to go home. But slowly I also learned to love America,” Ella said on the All about Croatia podcast.
What helped Ella in those early years was writing. She will write poetry and short stories, which will later become plays.
Ella graduated from the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York as an actress and began acting and writing a number of plays, which led to her writing short films and feature films.
Ella has worked on many different projects including writing her own works including while I think of you (2015) and All the life (2017), as well as starring opposite Daniel Craig in a “Saturday Night Live” skit.
His last project was working on the Adam Sandler movie Hustle which is on Netflix.
“It was one of my first gigantic studio shots. I came on the project from the producer side as an associate to all the guys in the NBA. It was amazing because basketball was not not a big part of my life and now I feel like I know everyone in the NBA,” Ella revealed on the podcast.
Ella, who topped the list of the 40 most successful Croatians under 40 in the diaspora when she was still under 30), talks on the podcast about growing up in Trogir, about how it worked with Adam Sandler, as well as his work for Croatias HRT and many more.
You can watch the episode below.
Sign up to receive the Croatia Week newsletter
|
Sources
2/ https://www.croatiaweek.com/from-croatia-to-hollywood-meet-ella-mische/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi reveals evidence that confirms people’s faith in his government
- Episode 8 of ‘The Last of Us’ makes David even more terrifying than the game
- From Croatia to Hollywood: Meet Ella Mische
- Fantasy Hockey – Biggest Trade Deadline Winners
- Toya Bush-Harris Pink Tie-Dye Dress
- Big Tech: Google has the most antitrust investigations in Washington
- UK spring Covid booster targets older and vulnerable people
- Turkish opposition nominates Kemal Kilicdaroglu as candidate to beat Erdogan
- More than 150,000 back Independents’ petition to stop Johnson from knighting his father
- Inaugurating Mayapada Hospital in Bandung, President Joko Widodo appreciates green hospital concept
- Minneapolis Public Schools Says ‘Threat Actor’ Has Claimed Responsibility For Cyberattack
- Wall St ends sharply lower, Treasury yield reversal widens after Powell remarks