From Croatia to Hollywood: Meet Ella Mische

There are many successful people with Croatian heritage around the world who are doing great things in different fields. One of them is the talented writer, actress and producer Ella Mische.

Born in the beautiful coastal town of Trogir, Ella moved to the United States at the age of 12 when her mother, the famous singer Tommi Mischell, traveled there to pursue her musical career and they ended up staying.

“The big challenge when I moved was that I didn’t really speak English. I understood a little, but what made it worse was that I was very shy. I didn’t like it at first and I wanted to go home. But slowly I also learned to love America,” Ella said on the All about Croatia podcast.

What helped Ella in those early years was writing. She will write poetry and short stories, which will later become plays.

Ella graduated from the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York as an actress and began acting and writing a number of plays, which led to her writing short films and feature films.

Ella has worked on many different projects including writing her own works including while I think of you (2015) and All the life (2017), as well as starring opposite Daniel Craig in a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

His last project was working on the Adam Sandler movie Hustle which is on Netflix.

“It was one of my first gigantic studio shots. I came on the project from the producer side as an associate to all the guys in the NBA. It was amazing because basketball was not not a big part of my life and now I feel like I know everyone in the NBA,” Ella revealed on the podcast.

Ella, who topped the list of the 40 most successful Croatians under 40 in the diaspora when she was still under 30), talks on the podcast about growing up in Trogir, about how it worked with Adam Sandler, as well as his work for Croatias HRT and many more.

You can watch the episode below.