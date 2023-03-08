/ From Salman Khan to Karisma Kapoor, here’s how Bollywood celebrates Holi





Posted Mar 07, 2023 2:30 PM IST As several Bollywood celebrities celebrate the Festival of Colors on Tuesday, here are some of the best photos from their Holi celebrations. …Learn more 1 / ten



Posted Mar 07, 2023 2:30 PM IST Bhumi Pednekar shared a short video in which she was seen in a brown dupatta and sporting a bindi on her forehead and colors on her cheeks. She blew color on the camera as she wished her fans Holi. 2 / ten



Posted Mar 07, 2023 2:30 PM IST Tusshar Kapoor celebrated Holi with his six-year-old son, Laksshya Kapoor. The father-son duo were spotted at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Holi party in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla) 3 / ten



Posted Mar 07, 2023 2:30 PM IST Soha Ali Khan has shared a super cute photo of her daughter Inaaya playing Holi. Inaaya can be seen targeting their housekeeper with her pichkari in this photo. 4 / ten



Posted Mar 07, 2023 2:30 PM IST Kartik Aaryan recently graced a Holi festival in Dallas, USA. He was greeted by a huge crowd of thousands of fans as they gathered at the venue to perform Holi with the actor. 5 / ten



Posted Mar 07, 2023 2:30 PM IST Karisma Kapoor shared several photos to show how her Holi celebration started and how it was going. She celebrated Holi with her children at home. 6 / ten



Posted Mar 07, 2023 2:30 PM IST Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain hosted a Holi party for their friends in the industry on Tuesday. The couple were twins in yellow and dressed in color as they kicked off the celebrations. 7 / ten



Posted Mar 07, 2023 2:30 PM IST Salman Khan wished his fans on Holi a new picture of himself. He wore a beige t-shirt and hat but had no color on him. 8 / ten



Posted Mar 07, 2023 2:30 PM IST Mallika Sherawat also shared a photo in a yellow saree as she wished her fans on Holi. She seems to be celebrating Holi by a river. 9 / ten



Posted Mar 07, 2023 2:30 PM IST Ananya Panday wished her fans on Holi a picture of herself in her look for her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2. Bura na mano Holi hai (Never mind, it’s Holi), she wrote . ten / ten



Posted Mar 07, 2023 2:30 PM IST Saif Ali Khan was not at home in Holi, but Kareena Kapoor made sure to have fun with her sons Taimur and Jehangir. She shared some fun photos from the celebrations at their home.

