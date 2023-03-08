Genshin Impact Voice Actor Rie Takahashi Asks Fans To Bathe Before Attending Concert





The advice is accompanied by a guide.



Fans and followers of Rie Takahashi recently received a rather strange request from the singer, to take a shower. Takahashi posted a hand-drawn guide on Twitter last month aimed at helping them better enjoy their first gig by bathing properly beforehand, among other things. Takahashi is best known for working as a voice actor on Genshin Impact, at least outside of Japan. The musician has appeared in a variety of different films and shows.

While the guide included some pretty good advice like storing valuables in a secure bag, the manual also included a small section that instructed fans to clean up thoroughly before attending his next performance. This took the form of an infographic showing a person cutting their nails and washing with soap and water, explaining how it would prevent other people from being bothered by excessive body odor. GAME VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Genshin Impact: Complete Guide While some followers may have taken offense to such an unusual request, most of the musician’s fans were apparently impressed with the guide, finding the swimming instructions rather amusing. “I know this is now the day before, but I wanted to include what I researched for the show! Please use it as a reference,” Takahashi told over 950,000 Twitter followers. “First around the body,” the singer added. Some users on the social media platform have cracked a few jokes themselves, with one saying they couldn’t wash because of an injury, saying they would bring perfume to the place. “I personally recommend wet wipes and dry shampoo,” Takahashi replied. “Some people may not like the scent!” Takahashi posted the guide on Twitter a few days before the concert, which ultimately took place on February 26, 2023. Although the event appears to have gone off without a hitch, it’s unclear whether any of his fans actually followed the advice on bathing. . NEXT: Ristar Needs a Modern Reboot

