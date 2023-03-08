Uptown Theater in Minneapolis will reopen in May 2023





After closing in 2021 due to unpaid rent arrears, the historic Uptown Theater is gearing up for a grand reopening.

MINNEAPOLIS Editor’s note: The above video was first shown on KARE 11 in 2017. The Uptown Theater didn’t have its last encore, after all. In May, the theater will reopen as a new multi-purpose venue for live music, comedy shows, meetings, speakers, plays, corporate events and more. The theater closed in June 2021 after Landmark Theatres, which had operated the space since 1978, was evicted due to unpaid rent arrears. But in January 2022, building owner Lagoon Partners LLC submitted a permit to add an additional 10,000 square feet of new flooring to the theater and convert it into an entertainment venue that can accommodate 2,500 people. Swervo Development, the group responsible for the redevelopment of The Armory, is behind the revival of the historic Uptown Theatre. “I love this neighborhood, so the reopening of the Uptown Theater will be a special moment for our community,” said Swervo President Ned Abdul. “We are humbled and honored to restore the theater while reimagining the venue as much more than a live music destination. We were inspired by our neighbors and what Uptown needs are people, and we believe that unique entertainment venue will help revitalize this business district to what it once was.” The Uptown neighborhood has been particularly hard hit by closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest and an increase in crime. Some of the stores and businesses that have closed in the neighborhood since 2020 include Juut Salon, the Apple store, Urban Outfitters, Amore, Stella’s Fish Cafe, and Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar. However, several new businesses have opened in the area in recent months, including a temporary indoor skate park inside the Seven Points Mall, the Wilderness, a coworking and fitness space, and Arts + Rec Uptown, a restaurant, bar and indoor mini-golf. . Here’s what’s happening at the Uptown Theater this summer: May 5 Uptown Theater Kick-Off Party ft. Yamhaus

June 23 Prof.

June 24 Prof.

June 25 Ruel

September 16 Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton with George Porter Jr. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, March 10.

