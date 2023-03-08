Entertainment
Know how much Bollywood actresses charge for an Instagram post
Deepika charges around Rs 1.5 crore per post she does for a brand.
Priyanka Chopra charges Rs 3 crore for sharing a post on Instagram.
Unlike when it launched in 2010, Instagram is now more than just a photo-sharing app. Beyond Facebook, it is now one of the most widely used social media platforms in the world. Celebrities use social media to promote a variety of brands and their movies.
Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra charge millions of rupees for their brand posts on Instagram, according to reports. Today, let’s take a look at some of the highest paid Bollywood actresses and the price they charge for each Instagram post.
According to a 2021 report by Eye Hopper HQ, Desi Bollywood girl and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas charges around Rs 3 crore for sharing a single brand post on Instagram. Priyanka has 85.5 million followers on Instagram.
Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood and charges a huge sum for a brand post on Instagram. According to the 2021 Eye Hopper HQ report, Deepika charges around Rs 1.5 crore per post she does for a brand.
Alia Bhatt, who is currently filming for her upcoming romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar, is also making big money from Instagram. Alia Bhatt reportedly charges Rs 85 lakh to 1 crore for each post on Instagram for brands. Alia has over 75 million followers on her Instagram account.
According to some reports, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif charges Rs 97 lakh for every post on Instagram.
Kareena Kapoor reportedly charges Rs 1-2 crore per Instagram post. Kareena Kapoor has about 10 million followers on Instagram.
Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently headlining Luv Ranjans upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, earns around Rs 1 crore per brand post on Instagram.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly earns over Rs 3 crore per month via Instagram. Reportedly, the Family Man actress has raised her earnings from Rs 8-10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh per branded Instagram post.
