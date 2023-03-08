$2 billion Powerball jackpot winner drops $25.5 million on Hollywood Hills mansion





The winner of the $2 billion Powerball jackpot wastes no time spending money. Edwin Castro, who showed up last month to collect the record lottery prize, just spent $25.5 million on a new home in Hollywood Hills. Castro, who elected to collect the money in a lump sum of about $997.6 million before taxes, purchased the modern mansion under a limited liability company, records show. The breakout buy amounts to around 2.56% of his earnings. It’s the most expensive sale in Hollywood Hills this year and among the most expensive neighborhoods ever. Castro got a slight discount on the property, which stood at $29.95 million last summer. Tucked behind gates overlooking the Sunset Strip and Chateau Marmont, the hillside home was built last year by luxury development company Roman James Design. Wood and concrete adorn the square exterior, leading to open-concept indoor-outdoor spaces with expansive views of the city below. The three-story house (plus the rooftop terrace) has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a game room, wine cellar, cinema room, bar with sink, gym, cold plunge, steam shower and sauna. Open glass walls at the back, where patios lead to a swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen. The property covers just over half an acre. Stefan Pommepuy and H. Blair Chang of the agency maintained the list with Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates. Max Lindenberger of Back Bay Realty Group represented the buyer. Castro in November bought a lottery ticket at an Altadena gas station that matched the five numbers plus the Powerball. He declined to speak publicly when he collected the winnings in February, but released a statement saying he was shocked and ecstatic. This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

