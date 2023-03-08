Bollywood: Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after injury while filming ‘Project K’





“T 4575 – gratitude and love forever…for your care and wishes,” the “Shehenshah” actor tweeted.

In another tweet, Big B wrote, “your prayers are the cure,” and sharing a health update, he tweeted, “I’m resting and getting better with your prayers.”

The actor took to his blog on Sunday and shared that he broke his rib cartilage and said he is currently resting at his home in Mumbai.

“In Hyderabad, while filming Project K, during action shooting, I was injured, broken rib cartilage and muscle tear in right rib cage. Filming was cancelled, did the doctor consult and scan by CT at AIG Hospital Hyderabad and went home,” posted Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh was injured during an action sequence in the film. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn muscle in his right rib cage.

“Strapping has been done and rest advocated done has been suspended and canceled abandoned postponed for the time being until healing occurs..I am resting in Jalsa and am somewhat mobile for all essential activities ..but yes resting and generally hanging out…” wrote Big B.

Expressing his anguish, the actor added, “It will be difficult or let me say.. I won’t be able to meet the supporters at Jalsa Gate tonight.. so please don’t come.. and inform as much as you can for those who intend to come… Everything else is fine…”, he added.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, “Project K” is a pan-Indian film which also stars Deepika Padukone and southern actor Prabhas in the lead roles.

The film is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024.

In this time of distress, Amitabh Bachchan said he found solace in the words of his “Babuji” (father).

The actor wrote on his blog, “Taking time to spend time with Babuji and his genius, his wit his words and his immense creativity…the essence of life is in his writings…and such learning and such a wondering joy to be in his company.. There is a desire to share.. to share what little I can interpret of his words and memories of times spent with him.. to bemoan the limitations. .to be impressed by the vision and intellect of such a being.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-amitabh-bachchan-shares-health-update-post-injury-during-project-k-shoot-1.1678200305277

