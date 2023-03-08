Sword & Sandal Epics bodybuilder actor was 94 – Deadline





Ed Fury, a 1951 Mr. Muscle Beach winner who became one of the era’s most successful male physical models before launching a swords-and-sandals movie career that rivaled the leading man in the genre Steve Reeves, died at his California home. He was 94 years old. His death on February 24 was announced this week by his wife and family friends. The cause of death was not specified. Born Edmund Holovchik in New York City on June 6, 1928, Fury began lifting weights as a wrestler in high school before moving to Southern California in the late 1940s, where he quickly found his place among the Santa Monica Muscle Beach bodybuilding set. He began modeling in the 1950s for physique studios like the Athletic Model Guild and Bruce of LA, appearing on many men’s physique magazine covers of the time and in a few physique film loops. An uncredited Ed Fury (in tweed jacket) with Joan Crawford, Jeff Chandler, Natalie Schafer & Cecil Kellaway in ‘Female on the Beach’ (Everett Collection) Back in 1953, Fury was one of the go-to bodybuilders when Hollywood needed a buff guy. First appearing uncredited (he was King of Venus in Abbott and Costello go to Mars, Member of the Olympic team in Men prefer blondesactor in the play in The country girl and Cowboy in the Saloon at Bus stop) he landed his first starring and credited role in the 1960s Italian release Colossus and the Amazon Queen, a rare comic take on the sword and sandal genre starring Rod Taylor. The following year, Fury found his signature role as the title character in Ursusa pseudo-mythological fantasy adventure later aired on American television as Ursus, son of Hercules, although the character has no connection to Hercules. Fury reprized the role in 1961 Ursus in the Valley of the Lions and, in 1963, Ursus in the Land of Fire. Returning to the United States after the final episode of Ursus, Fury made frequent television appearances in the 1960s and 1970s, often in small roles that showcased his good looks and muscular build. Credits include The Doris Day Show, Gilligan’s Island, Columbo, The Brian Keith Show, Medical Center, Shazam! And Fantasy Island. He retired from acting in the late 1970s, returning to the screen only once for an appearance in the campy Dinosaur Valley Girls (1996), playing a character named Ur-So, a nod to the role that thrilled generations of kids on Saturday afternoons.

