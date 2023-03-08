Country singer Blake Shelton embraces family life after retirement from Hollywood

Blake Shelton is hanging up his hat on “The Voice” after performing on the singing competition show since its inception more than a decade ago.

Late last year, the country musician revealed his decision to quit the reality TV series where he worked for 12 years coaching up-and-coming artists and “getting away from it all” at his ranch in 1 300 acres in Oklahoma.

After the Season 22 finale, Shelton told Fox News Digital that “The Voice” has had many winners over the years, but he won “the ultimate prize” by meeting his wife. “I don’t think anyone had a bigger win than me,” he said.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and I will always feel like home,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post announcing his departure from the show. “It takes hard work, passion and adult drinks (Ha!) to put on a live show twice a week. I’ve formed lasting bonds with Carson and each of my fellow coaches over the years, including including my wife Gwen Stefani.”

As Season 23 kicked off Monday night, the “God’s Country” singer recently admitted he wanted to focus on family, which included being able to spend more time with his three stepchildren, Stefani’s sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

“If I walk away from my career at this point, the only thing I risk is regretting missing out on more important things in life,” Shelton told People. “Right now it’s our kids. It’s not about me anymore and it never will be.”

He added: “Even though I am a step-parent, I take this job very seriously. The children see me as a very important person in their lives. [When they ask,] “Why isn’t Blake here?” I take that to heart. I made a lot of money, but you can’t buy back time. I don’t want any regrets.”

Shelton met Stefani in 2014 when she joined the show, and the two began dating the following year.

“The relationship we have is so natural and so normal. It’s the easiest thing I’ve ever been part of,” he said. “To me, she is my best friend and everything I need and lean on.”

In July 2021, the couple tied the knot in front of a handful of guests at their ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Shelton said being at home at Ten Point Ranch and out in the country with all his family is where he is happiest.

“We get away from it all [in LA], and we’re just us,” he said. “It’s really different. That’s where I feel the most comfortable, happy and safe.”

Shelton and Stefani shared a glimpse of their life in Oklahoma, with Blake posting a video of himself driving a tractor last month. In December, the No Doubt singer shared a video of the couple at the ranch for the holidays, noting that “her heart is so full.”

An insider told Us Weekly that the “God Gave Me You” singer made “some really good friends” while coaching on the show, which “helped him see the bright side of living. and working in Hollywood after so many years”. [of being] based in the south.”

However, with Stefani no longer working on “The Voice,” Shelton knew he was running out of time with those he loved the most.

“Gwen’s kids are getting older and their school vacations are getting longer, allowing the family to spend more time in Oklahoma,” the source said. In addition to the ranch, Stefani and Shelton own a home in Encino, Calif., which they bought for $13 million.

“We just moved. It’s exciting,” Stefani told People in 2020. “Yesterday we did Halloween decor and cookies. It’s nonstop creativity here.”

Shelton said being a stepfather to Stefani’s children, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, was a big priority in her life, thanks in part to her own stepfather.

“I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being a real biological parent, you know?” I have a stepdad in my life who is one of my heroes,” Shelton said on ‘The Ride with Kimo & Heather’ radio show. “I love my stepdad and I love him. admires and he is like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life to know how to do this and what kind of stepfather I want to be. And I take it very seriously.

“But I’m also having fun with it, I’m not going to lie. I don’t take it so seriously that I don’t enjoy this time because I really am, especially now that we’ve been in this business for five years. . “

“I can’t imagine my life without these children now.”

While on a recent road tour, Shelton explained that he had fun with his band and performed for the fans, but still missed his girlfriend at home.

“I try to limit it as much as possible, because the reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is that I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m going to do,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. .

Of their time together at home, Shelton once said, “Gwen and I traveled and toured and worked the first half of our lives so much that now we’re like, ‘Hey, I’m ready to put it on. my sweatpants at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times. It’s our life now, and we love it.

Shelton is wrapping up her “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, but recently got the go-ahead for the second season of her drinking game show, Barmageddon.

Co-created with Carson Daly (who also served as his wedding officiant) and hosted by former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella, Shelton created a “real hangover” in competition form.

His famous friends, including Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins and Kane Brown, play bar games at his Ole Red pub in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It’s really fun. S— talking was top of the list. Our friends showed up for us and it was awesome,” Daly told People. “I can’t believe one of our silly ideas is actually coming true.”