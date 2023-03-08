NORTH AMERICA SECOND PEPPA PIG THEME PARK OPENS IN NORTH TEXAS IN 2024











pinterest Merlin Entertainments revives its partnership with Hasbro to create a playful place perfect for a first theme park experience NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX (March 7, 2023) Starting in 2024, families can step into the playful world of Peppa Pig for an unforgettable day of adventure at North America’s second Peppa Pig theme park opening in Dallas-Fort Worth area. Designed to be the ultimate theme park experience for toddlers, this all-new stand-alone theme park located in North Richland Hills will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, playscapes and themed shows, all based on instantly recognizable locations of the world famous brand. Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they sniff, giggle and play to build their first theme park memories together. Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment with brands including LEGOLAND, Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE Aquariums, has entered into a licensing agreement with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro, owner of the Peppa Pig brand, to build and operate Peppa Pig attractions, targeted at the preschool market, as part of its broader strategy to partner with some of the world’s most popular brands. Merlins’ platform and reach continues to grow in the US as we build on the success of the world’s first standalone Peppa Pig theme park in Florida. Given the incredible success of our LEGOLAND Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium in Grapevine, Texas, the North Richland Hills community was a natural next step in our expansion and rollout, said Scott ONeil, Director general of Merlin Entertainments. Merlin is the definitive partner of choice for brands engaging children, holding the research, care, experience and interest to bring iconic brands to life through location-based attractions. Thank you to our friends at Hasbro for partnering with us to bring the fun world of Peppa Pig to this vibrant community. The success of the Peppa Pig theme park has been phenomenal, and we’re thrilled to embark on the adventure again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the town of North Richland Hills, Texas, said Matt Proulx , Vice President Location Based Entertainment. at Hasbro. Adding another Peppa Pig theme park for fans continues our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of providing more meaningful ways for families to engage with our brands. We can’t wait for more guests to create unforgettable memories with Peppa and her friends. North Richland Hills is known for its amenities and family-friendly activities and we couldn’t be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. It will be a great addition to our community,” said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino. Conveniently located next to the NRH2O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already known as a destination for family fun. I’m sure it will provide unforgettable entertainment that will keep families coming back again and again. Fans and parents of the future little piggies can be among the first to hear new details and get a taste of all the new park has to offer by signing up for Peppa Pig Theme Park emails at https://www.peppapigthemepark.com/dallas-ft-worth/. Squeak squeak!

