From Sidharth Malhotra to Kartik Aaryan, here’s how Bollywood celebrated Holi





Publication date: March 08, 2023 Author: Ayushee Joshi Holi 2023: We are all patiently waiting for the most exciting festival i.e. Holi. Thinking of Holi immediately brings our brain to images of colors, gulal, Bollywood music, sweets, thandai, etc. Holi celebrations have always included an essential Bollywood component. To keep the trend alive, many actors wished their fans holi wishes in different andaaz. From newlywed Sid-Kiara to outgoing Kartik Aaryan, here are the celebrities’ wishes for their fans.

Sidharth Kiara The most beloved newlywed couple shared their haldi ceremony photos on social media, tagging it as their theme pyaar ka rang for this holi. Sid-Kiara watches breathtaking couples in yellow, with all smiles and happiness.

Vicky Katrina Katrina Kaif recently shared a cute and adorable photo with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, where the two can be seen enjoying Holi with all smiles and laughs with each other. Ananya Pandei Actress Liger also shared a post on her Instagram in a yellow outfit, with gulaal on her cheeks, captioned Bura na mano Holi hai

Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff posted an excerpt from his song Jai Jai Shivshankar wishing Happy Holi to everyone. Kartik Aaryan Kartik has always gone above and beyond simplicity, this time too. The actor is seen celebrating Holi in the United States with a huge fan base, and has also been posting glimpses of the same on social media.

Shahid Kapoor By posting a clip from Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor created his Holi Mood for this year, and fans are already associating it with Sid-Kiara’s wedding (Kiara played Shahid’s love interest in the film).

Kajol The actress wished for a simple yet elegant post holi, wearing an off-white saree with a beautiful caption.

Bobby Deol Bobby posted a story and wrote May the vibrant colors of Holi light up your life and bring peace, happiness and prosperity Malaika Arora The Bollywood diva malaika also posted a story with a simple Happy Holi written with gulaal.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jagrantv.com/en-show/holi-2023-bollywood-celebs-holi-wishes-to-fans-sidharth-malhotra-kartik-aaryan-and-others-rc1039535 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos